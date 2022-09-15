Canelo v Golovkin: What previous opponents have said about them ahead of trilogy fight on Saturday

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will face off for the third time on Saturday night to dramatically wrap up their iconic trilogy.

The two pound-for-pound stars have shared the ring twice before — with both fights ending in highly controversial fashion.

That’s why they’ll try to tame their feud once and for all on Saturday night when they meet in Las Vegas.

As result, Sports post have looked back at what each fighter’s former opponents have said about them.

From Amir Khan to Floyd Mayweather… here’s what has been said by previous rivals Alvarez and Golovkin, plus the thoughts of some of the boxing experts.

Sports post looked back at what Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin’s former opponents have said about them ahead of their Las Vegas trilogy fight on Saturday

canelo

Amir Khan previously admitted that being hit by Canelo was like being ‘hit by a baseball bat’. However, he expressed concern about the Mexican’s gloves – claiming they could be the reason behind his powerful punches.

Khan was knocked out in the sixth round by the all-time Mexican powerhouse in 2016 in a fight for the WBC middleweight title in Las Vegas.

He was brutally knocked out by a right hand, but he has since revealed that Canelo’s gloves, the Everlast MX, were a contributing factor, while he couldn’t wear the same gloves because his hands were too brittle.

‘Every glove is different. When I fought Canelo, he was wearing the Everlast horsehair gloves. “When I put my hand in it, it was like pushing against the wall, but you’re also going to damage your hand.

Amir Khan admitted getting hit by Canelo was like ‘being hit by a baseball bat’

“They were solid. It was like being hit with a baseball bat. The foam fillings, the shape always remains the same. With the horsehair it fades more towards the back of the hand.

‘It makes your knuckles more visible. With no padding in the way, that will put more pressure on your knuckle. So you get hit with your bare hand.

‘I could never do that, because my hands aren’t strong enough for that. I’d break my hand if I fought like that. Some fighters have the hands that allow them to punch through a wall without breaking their hands.’

However, others have disputed such claims, saying that Canelo’s success is due to his technique. Juan Manuel Marquez, who rose to fame after taking out Manny Pacquiao, said Canelo’s Mexican style is the secret to his success.

“Canelo showed how to beat him, it’s the Mexican style; the Mexican style is fighting with intelligence in the short area and throwing punches, throwing combinations and that’s what Canelo does very well,” said Marquez.

Mayweather spoke highly of Canelo after giving the 32-year-old his only loss

He added: “Canelo realized that in this third fight he will be in the middle of him, in front of him, he will move his waist, he will counter punch, give combinations of blows to the soft parts and I think the fight ends by knockout, if I’m not mistaken, in eight or nine rounds.’

Others have praised Canelo’s character for his rise to stardom. Floyd Mayweather spoke highly of Canelo after inflicting the only loss of his storied career on the 32-year-old.

Mayweather said: ‘I want to praise this young strong champion for carrying the torch. Experience played an important key. Canelo has what it takes to be a legend in the sport… I take my hat off to Canelo, he is a true champion. A true champion can take a loss and bounce back.

“Canelo does everything right, he goes well to the body, he has a good jab, he is a good counter punch.”

Anthony Joshua also praised Canelo’s resilience after seeing him fight Rocky Fielding. He said, ‘I appreciate Canelo. From the moment he fought Mayweather, he took a loss, appreciated what it’s like to lose and recovered.

“Since then, he’s been getting better and better. So watch him live, watch him set up his body shots. I liked it.’

Anthony Joshua also praised Canelo’s resilience after watching him fight Rocky Fielding

Golovkin

Golovkin’s power was also praised by his former opponents. Sergio Mora is adamant that Golovkin still has the ability to take out his rivals despite being 40 years old. He also praised Golovkin’s ability to “make a big punch.”

Speaking to BoxingScene, Mora said: “Golovkin is still a monster and has only lost technically to Canelo. A lot of people think he hasn’t even lost that. You can’t just say, “Well, he’s 40.” Scratch that.

“Golovkin is one of these guys who still has power, can still take a beating, leads a clean lifestyle and has impressive victories. So that’s the momentum going in his direction.

Kell Brook (right) – who jumped two full divisions from 147lbs to 160lbs to fight Golovkin – described the 40-year-old as a “superstar” with “crazy power”

Kell Brook — who jumped two full divisions from 147 pounds to 160 pounds to fight Golovkin — described the 40-year-old as a “superstar” with “crazy power.”

Speak with TalkSPORTBrook said, “I saw stars sometimes. It was fantastic to be there with such a superstar and feel the power and weight.

“He’s a throwback fighter, Golovkin, anyone who knows boxing knows that. He’s a real tough guy. It was a great experience to fight him with all those belts in the O2 Arena. That atmosphere was epic.

“When I exchanged some shots with him, I could really feel the roar of the fans. I could feel it in there.’ He went on to say, “It was the heaviest I ever got, [Golovkin has] mad power.’