Canelo v Golovkin: Boxing’s big names make predictions – including Amir Khan and Billy Joe Saunders

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin re-enter the Las Vegas stage as they complete an iconic trilogy this weekend, four years after their last meeting.

The once amicable sparring partners are now fierce rivals who have already split the ring twice, with Canelo escaping with a split-decision draw in their first fight – which most believe Golovkin won – before claiming a closer but still contentious majority decision. win the following year.

Canelo has become a global phenomenon since their 2018 rematch, making history last year by becoming the first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion with quick wins over Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant.

Canelo Alvarez (L) and Gennady Golovkin (R) face each other for the third time this weekend

The pair shared a controversial draw in their first meeting in 2017 (left) before Canelo won a contentious majority decision in their 2018 rematch (right)

However, the pound-for-pound star fell short against light-heavyweight technician Dmitry Bivol in May, and now faces another important fight ahead of a potential rematch against the Russian next year.

Golovkin, meanwhile, has been considerably less active, though he rejoined the middleweight division when he quit Ryota Murata earlier this year. And at 40, there are fears that the great Kazakh will not be as competitive this time around.

Here, Sports post brings you all the big fight predictions from the sport’s great names ahead of Saturday night’s tantalizing Vegas showdown.

Amir Khan

“I see Canelo stop Triple G,” he said, per boxing scene. “Look, a lot of people will have something to say about this: ‘Ah, Amir knows nothing about boxing’. But you know what it is, I really think so. It is my opinion.

‘Everyone has their own opinion. So it’s a third fight. You have to remember that Canelo is at the peak of his career. Do you understand me? He sold. He is strong.

“He’s settled now. His weight is great. He holds the weight well.

Amir Khan was knocked out by Canelo in 2016 and believes Golovkin will be stopped this time

“Power, speed. I think I could see Canelo in that fight [stopping Golovkin]. No disrespect to Triple G – what a beast he is – but you have to remember that he’s getting older and he’s been in the game for a long time.

“He was in the same Olympics as I was in ’04. I just feel Canelo is the fresher guy who hasn’t been through so many wars.”

JUDGMENT: CANELO TO KO GOLOVKIN

Billy Joe Saunders

“I think they’ve been waiting for the right moment to catch Golovkin, he’s 40 years old,” Saunders said. talkSPORT.

“Obviously the two fights were two good fights before, but I think the age factor has crept in just a little bit more now than it was a few years ago.

“It’s very smart from Canelo’s team to lose and then look really good against Golovkin. I think the age factor will lead to the old man’s legs coming in [play] and maybe even an interruption.

“Age is now a big factor in this battle. The man is 40 years old and you can’t really expect him to turn back the clock to five or ten years ago when he was at his best.

“I have to go for a Canelo win. Maybe from round 8-12 stoppage.’

VERDICT: CANELO LATE DISCONTINUED

Andy Ruiz Jr

“I think Canelo beat GGG twice and I think he’s going to beat him a third time,” said Ruiz Jr. FightingHype. “I don’t see anyone beating Canelo by weight.”

He continued: ‘He is’ [Canelo] undefeated at 168 lbs. I know people say that Golovkin is very good, that he will be the best, but he is always focused, strong and trains hard.

Andy Ruiz Jr (right) insists fellow Mexican Canelo will claim another win over Golovkin

“He’s coming from a loss, but a lot of people don’t understand why he lost.

“He was up against someone bigger, he was taking a risk. For me he didn’t lose, he was just looking for something and he didn’t get it.’

JUDGMENT: CANELO TO WIN AGAIN

Ryan Garcia

“I feel like whoever loses that fight will definitely have to retire,” he said DAZN.

“I feel like I think GGG is going to have a great fight somehow.

‘Of course the obvious choice is Canelo, but I just have the feeling that GGG is going to get a performance of a lifetime. I’m going to say GGG.’

JUDGMENT: GOLOVKIN WIN

Eddie Hearn

“I’m telling you now, when that bell rings at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, these two won’t step back,” Hearn said on The DAZN Boxing Show.

‘In this trilogy they go to absolute war. And this fight won’t last 12 rounds.

Promoter Eddie Hearn (center) believes the trilogy is not going to be 12 rounds by any means

‘Not really. No way this time. And you’re going to see the best of the three fights.

‘Forget Bivol. forget about [Gilberto] Ramirez. All eyes on Las Vegas.”

JUDGMENT: IT DOESN’T GO 12 ROUNDS

Robert Garcia

“After Canelo’s last outing, I think he will come back stronger and try to beat GGG,” said Robert Garcia. Fight Hub TV. “But I think GGG can return with his last big performance and surprise the world. That can make for a great fight.

“I still choose Canelo because of maybe a late round stoppage, but it will be interesting to see what GGG brings into the fray. It can happen. GGG has a great punch, great skills, strength, so anything can happen.

“If he throws the right punch or if he uses his jab and fights smartly, controlling the fight with his jab, he can make a decision, especially against someone like GGG. It’s not like it’s a mismatch. It’s a very close fight.

‘Can GGG make it? Naturally. Do I think Canelo wins? I think Canelo wins due to a late retirement, but I wouldn’t be surprised if GGG surprised the world.’

JUDGMENT: CANELO BY LATE STOPPAGE

Carl Frampton

Write in a column for The Belfast Telegraph, Frampton said: ‘Golovkin is now 40 and doesn’t seem to be the same fighter he once was at the peak of his prowess. Golovkin put Ryota Murata in a reunion last time, but he didn’t look too good at first and had some issues. The one person none of us can beat is Father Time and this fight seems a few years too late for him to have a real chance of winning.

Expert Carl Frampton believes Canelo will take a decisive victory this time

“While this is Canelo’s first fight since losing to Dmitry Bivol in May, it was a step up in the weight class against a very good light-heavyweight and shows how fickle some people can be to wonder if he’s on the mend now. the slide.

“That fight was just a step too far for him in terms of moving up the divisions and I think he’s far from done. In fact, I would consider this his best years and I just can’t make an argument for Golovkin here, despite what happened in the first two meetings between the pair.

“In my opinion, those who think Canelo is not at his best are wrong and he will prove it. I would love to see Golovkin win, but I think this will be the most decisive victory for Canelo where they are now in their career.”

JUDGMENT: DECISIVE WIN FOR CANELO

Juan Manuel Marquez

“It’s motivating for Canelo to have lost to Bivol because another defeat for a fighter like him wouldn’t be good,” said Marquez. marca.

“In the second fight with Golovkin he showed that he can beat him in the middle of the ring, in the second fight he deciphered his style and he is going to beat him.

“By speed, counter-punches and combinations, so he won’t withstand the Mexican’s attack. Canelo is going to win by knockout.’

JUDGMENT: CANELO BY KNOCKOUT

Tony Bellew

Bellew says Canelo won’t be negatively affected by his defeat to Dmitry Bivol

In the biggest fight of 2013 by quite some distance, Canelo was brought to school by [Floyd] Mayweather in front of a huge audience about what he thought would be his grand arrival,” Bellew wrote in his… DAZN column.

“A defeat like that would ruin many boxers, but not Canelo. He may not have what it takes to defeat a legendary figure like Mayweather, but what he does have has made him the fighter he is today.

On Saturday night against Golovkin, Canelo will once again have the eyes of the world on him as he strives to add another great win to the long list of achievements he already possesses.

That may not have seemed possible in the immediate aftermath of his loss to Floyd Mayweather.

But as he proved then, and he will probably prove after he’s faced Bivol, this is a man not defined by losses.”

VERDICT: CANELO WIN

Bernard Hopkins

When asked for his prediction by Little Giant BoxingHopkins said: “I predict Canelo will find his groove and then get a stoppage in the sixth or seventh round.

‘It could be either’ [body or head stoppage]but it looks like it’s going to be a downer [for Canelo over GGG].

“I think it’s going to be a liver shot, and that’s going to happen in the first four laps.

‘Canelo is a good bodyshot guy who wears you out, then the head’ [of Golovkin] will be exposed to do what he wants to do. But that’s where it will start.

“It starts from the bottom by lowering the head. It will be an interruption, but it will start with the body.’

JUDGMENT: CANELO BY KO

