Canelo Alvarez will earn DOUBLE Gennady Golovkin’s purse for highly-anticipated trilogy bout

Canelo Alvarez will earn one of his highest rewards of his career when he takes on Gennady Golovkin for the third time on Saturday.

The undisputed super middleweight champion will reportedly take home a guaranteed £40 million for the trilogy, more than double GGG’s £17 million purse.

Backed by the financial might of DAZN and Matchroom Boxing, the figures are by far the highest paid between the three fights, with the guaranteed totals being just one source of income that the fighters will accumulate.

In addition to their wallets, both fighters will also earn a share of the pay-per-view and live gate sales.

For their first meeting in 2017, Alvarez was awarded a guaranteed £4 million, while GGG made a more modest £2.5 million in a fight that ended in a draw.

When the pair rematched the following year, Alvarez was again guaranteed £4 million, while his Kazakh opponent saw his wallet rise to £3.5 million in a fight that again ended with a contentious jury decision.

However, the early numbers don’t give the full picture of how much the fighters can earn from the extra incentives included in their contracts.

Including the revenue from international sales and the audience in attendance, Alvarez ended up taking home around £40million in their second fight, with GGG also enjoying a significant increase in his £25million guaranteed wallet.

The fight marks the final showdown on Alvarez’s two-fight contract with Eddie Hearn after he suffered a unanimous defeat at the hands of Dmitry Bivol in May.