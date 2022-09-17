Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin: UK ring walk time, how to watch, live stream, undercard

Bitter rivals Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will face it for the third time in a stunning trilogy clash, this time with all the super-middleweight belts on the line.

The pair have closed the horns twice before, the first in 2017 when Canelo escaped in a lucky split-decision draw, with the majority of onlookers calling it in favor of Golovkin.

Their second meeting – which followed the first and took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas – was equally controversial, with Canelo claiming a majority victory in a result that once again felt hard on the middleweights.

Canelo Alvarez (L) and Gennady Golovkin (R) face each other for the third time on Saturday night

The long-term rivals have fought twice before, ending a draw and winning a decision from Canelo

This time, again at the T-Mobile Arena, Canelo’s full set of super-middleweight belts – a collection he completed with the win over Caleb Plant last November – are on the line as an iconic clutch finally comes to an end.

The fight now looks set to be a must-win for both, with Canelo suffering his first defeat since the last time he lost to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, when a great Dmitry Bivol claimed a one-sided unanimous decision win at the light-heavyweight, while Golovkin revealed that he plans to retire in the near future.

Golovkin has been largely inactive in recent years, with his win over Ryota Murata earlier this year being his first appearance in 16 months.

As the spectacle draws nearer, Sports post takes you through everything you need to know.

When is Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin?

The clash between Canelo and Golovkin is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The pair are expected to walk to the ring around 4am UK time on Sunday morning, although that will of course depend on the results beforehand.

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and Israel Gonzalez battle each other for the WBC super flyweight title in the main rest.

How to watch the fight?

The fight, which will be a 12-round match, will be broadcast live on DAZN.

It will be available to stream in over 200 countries around the world via the DAZN app, whether on television, console, mobile, tablet or computer device.

The fight comes at a price, though, as it’s a pay-per-view event for people in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The fight costs £17.98 for new subscribers in the UK and £9.99 for existing ones. Meanwhile, in the US, the fight costs $84.99 for new subscribers and $64.99 for existing subscribers.

Sports post will also be reporting live from the fight so you can keep up to date with us.

Canelo vs Golovkin: the most important statistics

Canelo lvarez Age: 32 Height: 5ft 8in Range: 70.5′ Position: Orthodox Record: 57-2-2 Knockouts: 39 Rounds: 448 Debut: 2005 Gennady Golovkin Age: 40 Height: 5ft 10.5in Range: 70′ Position: Orthodox Record: 42-1-1 Knockouts: 37 Rounds: 228 Debut: 2006

Canelo and Golovkin shared a controversial draw during their first meeting in 2017

It was Canelo who emerged victorious in their rematch the following year by majority decision

Canelo has since lost to Dmitry Bivol when he moved up to the light-heavyweight division

Battle map full

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin – for WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Israel Gonzalez – for WBC super flyweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado

Austin Williams vs Kieron Conway

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo

Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Angel Molina

Anthony Herrera v Delvin McKinley

What was said?

Despite it being four years since the pair last fought, Canelo insists their rivalry is still very personal.

“It has always been very personal with him. That will never go away,” Alvarez told DAZN. “After we finish the two fights, it still feels the same.

“He never stopped talking about me. As you see, I never mentioned his name. I’ve always been in his mouth, he was always talking about me, and that makes it even more personal.

‘The fact that there is that rivalry adds an extra element to that. That’s why I train harder. I try harder. Personally, I sometimes feel better that it exists.’

Canelo insists rivalry is still ‘personal’ as Golovkin reveals he didn’t even see the Mexican’s defeat to Dmitry Bivol

Meanwhile, a confident Golovkin insists he hasn’t even looked back on Canelo’s defeat to Bivol.

“I didn’t see the fight, I didn’t see it,” Golovkin told Forbes. “That fight showed that Canelo can be lost without knocking out his opponent.

“I don’t think I need to make drastic changes to my style. I don’t have to be like Bivol to gain any advantage or edge over Canelo.

“This fight is going to take place in a different weight class. I’m sure Canelo will take it more seriously. He basically goes back to reality.

‘My goal is to show the best of myself. I take it very seriously. I work a lot. I work hard.’

Sign up here to join the fight exclusively on DAZN. to watch