Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin scorecards revealed

Sports
By Merry
DONE: Scorecard for final chapter of Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin trilogy as fans question how two judges scored it 115-113 as the Mexican controlled much of the fight

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline

Published: 06:46, 18 September 2022 | Up to date: 06:48, 18 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

It wouldn’t be a Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin fight without some kind of scorecard controversy – and Saturday night’s Las Vegas trilogy fight was no exception.

While the general consensus was that Cancelo dominated most of the fight to remain the undisputed super-middleweight champion, the ringside judges scored it much closer.

Dave Moretti scored the fight 116-112, but the other two judges – Steve Weisfeld and David Sutherland – rated it 115-113.

While it secured the unanimous verdict in Canelo’s favor and far less controversy than their infamous split draw in 2017, there were still plenty of raised eyebrows from fight fans.

Many fans believed the Mexican won at least nine of the 12 rounds, but the judges only put a round or two between them.

Canelo was certainly on top through the early rounds with Golovkin slow to get going. By the third round, the Kazakh began to make his mark after being caught by several left hooks.

At the halfway point, it wasn’t entirely clear that Golovkin had won a single round.

But after Canelo eased off a bit in rounds seven and eight, there was a rally by Golovkin and by the ninth he finally forced the Mexican back.

However, it was clear in the closing stages that Golovkin needed a knockout to win, meaning the final judges’ verdicts came as something of a surprise.

“Disgusting, they probably tried to do what they did in the first match, even though this was complete dominance and at least the first one was pretty close,” wrote one fan on twitter.

Another said: ‘Fighting to see it closer than 118-110 at best, Canelo looked comfortable all fight.’

Another tweeted: ‘This trilogy ended as it began with a series of facial scorecards embarrassing to the sport.’

