Canelo Alvarez reveals he needs SURGERY on his left hand after beating GGG

Canelo Alvarez revealed he required surgery on his left hand immediately after beating fierce rival Gennady Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas.

Four years after the fighters’ last meeting ended in a narrow, contested victory for Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs), the four-division world champion left no doubt about this verdict.

The 32-year-old Mexican star delivered a comprehensive pummeling of the now 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1) in the first eight rounds, repeatedly testing Triple G’s famous chin with combinations and overhand rights.

The judges all scored it surprisingly close for Alvarez: 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113.

