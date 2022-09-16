Canelo Alvarez opens up on ‘SCARY’ KO on Amir Khan as the Mexican reflects on their 2016 bout

Canelo Alvarez has said he was afraid of Amir Khan after knocking him out during his fight with the Brit in 2016.

Khan was knocked out in the sixth round by the all-time Mexican powerhouse in May of that year, battling for the WBC middleweight title in Las Vegas.

He was brutally knocked out by a right hand from Alvarez to end the fight.

And, ahead of Saturday’s fight with Gennady Golovkin, Canelo reflected on his previous KOs in his career to date.

Amir Khan admitted getting hit by Canelo was like ‘being hit by a baseball bat’

The Mexican said he was afraid of Amir Khan after his ‘knockout was too strong’

The Mexican’s gloves were criticized by Khan who claimed they were a contributing factor

Reflecting on the fight with Khan, he related: DAZN: ‘With Amir Khan- he scared me a little bit, I felt a little worried.

“I actually went to see him to see if he was okay. It was the natural reaction – the knockout was too strong.

And besides, when he fell to the canvas, he twisted his neck a lot.

“So I thought more than a knockout had happened.”

Canelo defeated the British boxer in the sixth round of their fight in 2016

Khan previously admitted that getting hit by Canelo was like “being hit by a baseball bat.”

However, he expressed concern about the Mexican’s gloves – claiming they could be the reason behind his powerful punches.

He revealed that Canelo’s gloves, the Everlast MX, were a contributing factor while he couldn’t wear the same gloves because his hands were too brittle.

‘Every glove is different. When I fought Canelo, he was wearing the Everlast horsehair gloves.

“When I put my hand in it, it was like pushing against the wall, but you’re also going to damage your hand. They were solid. It was like being hit with a baseball bat.

Canelo Alvarez (left) and Gennady Golovkin (right) fight in Las Vegas on Saturday

‘The foam fillings, the shape always remains the same. With the horsehair it fades more towards the back of the hand.

‘It makes your knuckles more visible. With no padding in the way, that will put more pressure on your knuckle. So you get hit with your bare hand.

‘I could never do that, because my hands aren’t strong enough for that. I’d break my hand if I fought like that. Some fighters have the hands that allow them to punch through a wall without breaking their hands.’

Alvarez and Golovkin will face off for the third time on Saturday night to dramatically wrap up their iconic trilogy.

The two pound-for-pound stars have shared the ring twice before — with both fights ending in highly controversial fashion.

That’s why they’ll try to tame their feud once and for all on Saturday night when they meet in Las Vegas.

Alvarez escaped with a highly controversial draw in their first fight in September 2017 before taking the points the following year, the only flaw in Golovkin’s 44-fight career.