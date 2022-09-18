Canelo Alvarez brands Gennady Golovkin his ‘FRIEND’ as duo end five-year war of words

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin seemingly ended their long-running bitter war of words last night following the Mexican’s unanimous decision victory in their trilogy fight.

Alverez won 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 to end the five-year rivalry, which saw 36 rounds of boxing in three fights, with the Mexican finally coming out on top after a draw and a dubious victory.

After the fight, the two rivals embraced before sharing words of praise and encouragement for the other, with Canelo labeling Golovkin his ‘friend’.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin embraced after the conclusion of their trilogy fight

Canelo (right) won by unanimous decision against Golovkin (left) in Las Vegas last night

‘Thank you very much my friend. Thank you for everything,’ said the 32-year-old.

‘We gave the fans three good games and thanks for everything.’

Previous exchanges have included accusations of drug use, references to homelands and comments about fighters’ reputations as champions.

But that now appears to have been shattered and Golovkin echoed his rival’s words before refusing to back down despite now being 40 years old.

Canelo branded Golovkin ‘his friend’ after the fight before the Kazakh paid his respects

The two had previously exchanged bitter words on several occasions during their rivalry

“I want to shake hands with Canelo,” he said. ‘Congratulations. The guy is a real warrior and if you don’t understand, you don’t understand anything.

‘I still have this fire burning in me. I have the passion for boxing. Don’t forget I have three belts at 160 lbs. I feel great.

‘I didn’t allow any serious shots. I’m tired, I’m fresh. I feel the strength and power within me.

“Obviously, if the opportunity presents itself, I’ll look to get back in the ring. I can come back guys. I’m still a champion.’

Canelo retained his full collection of super-middleweight belts and returned to winning ways

It is likely that Canelo will now push for a rematch with WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, who defeated the Mexican in May.

Canelo vowed to move forward after last night’s win, having previously made clear his intentions to fight Bivol again.

“I’ve been through some tough things in my life and the only thing you can do is keep moving forward,” he said.

‘I’ve been going through tough times recently with my defeats and I’ve actually shown that defeats are great because it gives you an opportunity to come back and show humility.’