Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin’s trilogy bout FLOPPED at the box office

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin’s trilogy fight did only between 550,000 and 575,000 pay-per-view (PPV) buys on Saturday, about half the number who paid to see their rematch in 2018, according to reports.

The two boxers engaged in two controversial bouts in 2017 and 2018, with their first meeting ending in a draw, while their second went to Canelo via majority decision.

Both fights were on HBO PPV, with the first generating 1.3 million buys and the second getting 1.1 million.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin fought each other for the third time on Saturday, with Canelo winning comfortably on points

However, it is understood that their third fight, which aired on DAZN, fell well short of those numbers, bringing in only around 550,000 buys, as reported by Boxing Correspondent Dan Raphael.

His report claims there is a chance the figure could rise to 600,000 when the final figures are calculated, but this would still represent a disappointing return for a clash between two of the biggest names in the sport.

Canelo went on to win the fight comfortably as he cruised to a unanimous decision, in a matchup that lacked the drama of their previous two bouts.

The event was priced at $64.99 for DAZN subscribers in the US on top of their monthly or annual subscription, and $84.99 for those who purchased the fight as a one-time event.

It has been reported that DAZN was looking for over 600,000 buys to have a chance to break even as Canelo and Golovkin were set to take home a combined guaranteed purse of $75m. It seems that they did not achieve this goal.

The bout did poorly at the box office, generating approximately 550,000 PPV buys

This is a disappointing return for a fight between two of the biggest stars in the sport

Fans may have been put off by the match taking place later than some of them might have liked. Golovkin is now 40 and looked well below his prime when he struggled to trouble Canelo.

Still, it’s still a surprise that this fight only did marginally better than Canelo’s fight with Dmitry Bivol in May.

The fight, which Bivol won on points, had a lower price point of $59.99 for DAZN subscribers and $79.99 for non-subscribers, and it generated about 520,000 PPV buys.

Golovkin is widely recognized as a bigger name than Bivol thanks to his long career at the top level, but that still didn’t get many more fans to tune in, and they can now be happy with their decision as the trilogy fight was a largely underwhelming affair.