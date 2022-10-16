‘Candyman’ Review: Tony Todd Still Terrifies as One of Horror’s Greatest Icons

Still as chilling work as you could hope for when it comes to horror, 1994’s candy man turns out to be one of those movies that you can put on and just get sucked into until everything else around you is drowned out. Like Tony Todd‘s dynamic performance as the titular creature draws the unsuspecting characters to itself, the film itself also manages to be just as macabre and enchanting. It has some hangups that occasionally trip it up, but the standout scenes of terror remain as sharp as ever. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s best to fix it right away and you’ll understand for yourself the power of its enduring appeal.





A familiar but terrifying plot

Based on a short story by Clive BarkerIt’s a film that leaves the original setting of modern-day Liverpool to explore Chicago’s Cabrini-Green public housing instead. This is one of the many ways in which this adaptation makes some rather bold changes and, along with them, leads to a story that is familiar in some ways, while unclassifiable and terrifying in others. It opens with a sinister opening title sequence where we look down on the city as if witnessing the minuscule reality of everyday life that could be destroyed at any moment. Then we meet graduating student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) who researches urban legends. In doing so, she stumbles upon the story of the infamous Candyman. Presumably he will appear if you say his name five times in front of a mirror. She also finds out that he is believed to be behind a recent murder in Cabrini-Green and sets out to get to the bottom of all the stories that are spreading. Helen believes she can get to the truth, but ends up getting more than she bargained for.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

Image via TriStar Images

Candyman is very real

As anyone who has ever seen a horror movie can see coming, it turns out that Candyman is not only real, but also has a special interest in Helen. However, the way this all starts to play out is as disturbing as it is poignant. Though Helen initially rejects that the Candyman’s story is true, in a way that’s more than a little arrogant, she’ll soon realize he’s very real. The film takes time to build suspense before finally revealing it to us in all its glory. The scene where he first appears to her in a parking garage is nothing short of spectacular because it’s all so simple but utterly disturbing. Todd has such a powerful presence as an actor that the way he carries himself can instill fear in even the simplest of moves. Coupled with his sonorous and silky voice as the character walks slowly but menacingly towards Helen, the film is able to cast a spell that is rarely broken throughout its running time. The moments when it breaks are mainly due to some awkward plot twists here and there that take away from the more gripping core of the story. However, when the film finds its groove, it really becomes something special.

RELATED: Likeable Horror Movie Villains, From Candyman to Carrie

A disturbing score that takes the film to the next level

In particular the score of the old composer Philip Glass is absolutely perfect in setting the tone of the story. From the recurring piano theme that is beautiful even when it puts you on edge to the more operatic moments, it settles in every corner of your mind where it stays even after the last note has faded. The score was so memorable that the recent sequel did a short sort of riff on the same notes because of how memorable they are. Every time you hear the music start to take off, you feel like some kind of spiritual being is gripping you. While this latest movie wasn’t as much-loved as the first, there was something to appreciate about the way certain elements from the original were taken and reimagined. Of course, nothing will be as impactful as what the original presented to us. There are so many moments of incredible images etching into your mind. The way bees intertwine with the fabric of the story and Candyman himself will never cease to be enchanting to watch. As it turned out, it took thousands of real bees to bring those sequences to life and ended up with: Todd was reportedly stabbed twenty-three times. If ever there was a demonstration of one’s dedication to the craft, it would be to have bees swarming over you for the shot. Rightly so, Todd also got $1,000 per stitch.

Image via TriStar Images

‘Candyman’ Holds Up Because of Tony Todd .’s Performance

Above all, it is Todd who remains the highlight of the whole experience. He has such an irreplaceable presence on screen that every time he comes out of the shadows or appears to Helen, the movie gets infinitely better. Even if parts of the story don’t quite come together and often stumble, it’s Todd who keeps us engaged in the eerie experience. He doesn’t even fully show up to the 45 minute mark, but immediately commands every scene that follows. It’s a titanic rendition of terror that remains one of the best ever screened in horror. The legacy of the series of movies was one that Todd started here and it just isn’t the same without him in the pivotal role. Even if its small appearance at the end of the latest entry was a welcome one, it just didn’t have the same power and strength as this original work. Though identified as something of a “slasher,” Todd made Candyman’s legacy transcend any easy categorization by how completely he surrendered himself to the character. It is through his enslaved hand that the film will continue to stand the test of time and continue to be a prime example of how the power of a great performance can still grab us without ever letting go.

Rating: B+