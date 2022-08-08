Candle in the wind burns down entire house on Caldwell Street in Merewether, Newcastle, NSW

A candle that had been left burning on a porch was blown over by the wind, burning a house on the east coast of NSW.

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, three people were forced to scramble to their backyards after a candle they left unattended was blown over as the fuse set a nearby bank on fire.

The house on Caldwell Street, Merewether, NSW, caught fire within minutes with seven fire engines on the scene in an attempt to bring the blaze under control.

Fire and Rescue NSW say the candle was blown over by the wind that set a sofa on fire and the fire quickly spread to the kitchen and living room.

Once on the scene, NSW fire and rescue teams were able to rescue the family from their backyard and bring the fire under control in just under an hour.

However, the damage was done, with the single-storey residence completely destroyed by the savage fire.

While smoke detectors alerted residents to the fire, Fire and Rescue NSW appealed to the public to ensure all their smoke detectors are working.

NSW firefighters can inspect any home, identify fire threats and install smoke detectors for free.