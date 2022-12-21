Candice Warner slammed for her shocking opinion on Christmas gravy

<!–

Candice Warner has been criticized for saying she hates gravy and it has no place on the Christmas table.

The former Ironwoman, 37, believes the condiment was “never made right” and should be replaced with tomato sauce instead.

“Obviously I’ll have the unpopular opinion that I think gravy sucks,” she said on the Triple M show on Thursday.

“It’s overrated and I think people are using it way too much.”

Undeterred by the complaints of co-hosts Brendan Annakin, Harley Breen and Tom Tilley, she continued, “We all know the only sauce is tomato sauce and you really should put tomato sauce on everything.

‘The fact that people put gravy on chicken schnitzel, hot chips and sausages actually makes me gag dry. It’s rotten’.

Continuing her rant, the mother-of-three continued, “It’s on a boat.

The former Ironwoman, 37 (pictured with husband David and their three daughters) believes the condiment was ‘never made right’ and should be replaced with tomato sauce instead

“You have a gravy boat for it, because it’s supposed to be shipped out and never come back.

‘It’s basically a sticky sauce with no flavor, it spoils the texture of your food.

‘In KFC they put it in your mashed potatoes and it ruins it.

‘The consistency is never right, it’s too thick or too runny. No one knows how to make it right.”

Despite her passionate attempt to scare people off, cricketer David Warner’s wife faced a wave of backlash

‘Gosh Candace, a Schnitty without gravy is unAustralian. Make it up with lots of flavor, not that watery mess & it’s da bomb! (No b, don’t want to get into a fight)” wrote one.

‘Everything? Dare you put tomato sauce on your Allen’s lollipops!’ joked another.

” Another wrote like gravy, but @candywarner1 is spot on, there’s no consistency with it! Every Tom duck & Harry is a gravey Guru!! But still my local does it right for me, chippies with chicken Salty, a poor man’s roast,’ commented one.