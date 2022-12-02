Candice Warner reveals what she really thinks about David retiring from Test cricket after The Ashes

Australian opener David Warner could continue his Test cricket career well into the future, with his wife Candice supporting him to continue playing beyond next year.

There is speculation as to when Warner would pull out of Tests after next year’s Ashes series against England.

That speculation has intensified after the 36-year-old man failed with the bat against a pedestrian West Indies strike in Perth this week.

The Warner family fully supports David continuing his Test cricket career beyond the 2023 Ashes series

Earlier this month, Warner said he could retire from Test cricket next summer to focus on limited overs cricket.

“Test cricket will probably be the first to fall off. Possibly it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket,” said the 92 Test veteran.

However, his wife has suggested that he could play well beyond the 2023/24 cricket summer and that he would have the full support of the family.

“I support Dave 100 percent as a family. We’ve been part of Team Warner for a long time now and if David has the hunger and desire to keep going, we’ll be there to support him,” she said.

A disappointed Warner reacts to a bowling for just 5 in the first Test match of the summer against the West Indies

David Warner of Australia leaves the field after being bowled by Jayden Seales of the West Indies during the first day of the first Test match between Australia and the West Indies

‘We have a very good support network at home. When he’s gone, you just keep things going and it’s really important for the kids that we have a really good balance, but the girls love watching him play.

“We love to see him play, he still has a hunger, a desire and that fire to represent his country. He is one of those very unpredictable sports characters.

“You just never know with him, but he still wants to, if he still wants to play and put on that Baggy Green for a year, two years, whatever it may be, we’ll support him in that.”

Candace also revealed she was shocked by the Australian Test side’s careful approach to match preparation – and the Australian side’s work hard, play hard ethos.

Warner herself is a retired Australian professional ironwoman and surfing lifesaver and she admitted that there were very stark differences between individual sports and the team environment of the Aussie Test side, including how they celebrate.

David Warner and his wife Candice Warner hug their daughters after victory in the second test match in the series between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG

“They had a very different routine than what I was used to being an individual athlete is very different from being in a team environment”

“In the beginning I just couldn’t believe how they would celebrate their victories like that, which as an individual athlete you don’t get that luxury.

“And now that I’m part of the team environment, I understand how important it is to celebrate those small wins along the way. Because winning is not always guaranteed.

Candice Warner at the 2022 Australian Commercial Radio Awards in Darling Harbour

It’s also important to celebrate your success. So yes, at first I was shocked, but now I understand, but when it comes to fitness, some cricketers are, and I know that David is among the strongest in the world.

“They are top athletes. I see the work my husband puts into it, not even when he is with the team, but at home. And it’s miles and miles of running, sprint sessions, strength training, in the pool.’

Warner still showing some of his best form, pictured with the series trophy player after game three of the One Day International series between Australia and England

Candice declined to comment on the ongoing speculation surrounding David Warner.

He is currently banned from all leadership roles in Australian cricket for his role in the 2018 Australian ball tampering scandal, but there have been calls for that sentence to be relaxed so he can lead the Aussie side during the absence of captain Pat Cummins.