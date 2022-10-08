Candice Warner is looking and feeling better than ever as she shares her go-to fitness and diet tips

Candice Warner is in the best shape of her life and she doesn’t torture herself to maintain a healthy physique.

The former Iron Lady stole the show at the Sydney Everest Carnival Fashion Lunch party on Thursday, showing off her incredibly toned legs in a bright green blazer mini dress.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Mail Australia at the event, the 37-year-old shared her top fitness tips and day on a plate, as well as her surprise guilty pleasure.

Candice Warner is in the best shape of her life and she doesn’t torture herself to maintain a healthy physique. Candice is pictured in January this year channeling Pamela Anderson as she worked out in a bright red swimsuit on Bondi Beach

The former Ironwoman stole the show at the Sydney Everest Carnival Fashion Lunch party on Thursday, showing off her incredibly toned legs in a light green blazer mini dress

“Yes, I have sugar, but I try to cut it down and eat as healthy as possible,” she said.

Candice, who is married to cricket star David Warner, said that while she mostly takes a healthy approach when it comes to her diet, she also enjoys a glass of bubbly or two to relax and is a notorious sweet tooth.

“I love a Chandon,” she added. ‘Like everyone else. I’m a mom and sometimes when the kids go to bed you need a happy hour. I’m not afraid to have a drink.’

Speaking exclusively to Daily Mail Australia at the event, the 37-year-old shared her top fitness tips and day on a plate, as well as her surprise guilty pleasure. Pictured with her husband David Warner

The SAS Australia star noted that exercise has ‘always’ had a far greater impact on her health and plays a big role in her life.

She says that heavy weights and cardio are the key combination to maintain her fit and healthy figure.

‘I like lifting heavy weights. But then cardio – I love running,’ she explained. ‘So whether it’s on the treadmill by the beach up by the coast, it’s so important to me, not just physically, but mentally.’

The SAS Australia star noted that exercise has ‘always’ had a far greater impact on her health and plays a big role in her life. She says that heavy weights and cardio are the key combination to maintain her fit and healthy figure

As for her typical day on a plate, Candice said she doesn’t like to overeat before her early morning exercise sessions, but rather to stay fueled throughout the day.

‘After [my workout]it’s two eggs, some avocado, some tomato, some sourdough toast,’ she explained.

‘It sounds cliche. But that’s generally what I have.’

As for her typical day on a plate, Candice revealed that she doesn’t like to eat heavily before her early morning exercise sessions, but rather to stay full throughout the day

Candice enjoys a balanced, healthy diet, but doesn’t mind indulging her sweet tooth every once in a while

“Mid-morning I’ll have a green juice. For lunch something light like a salad with tuna in general,” Candice added.

Candice’s day on a plate BREAKFAST Two eggs, avocado, tomato and sourdough toast MID-MORNING SNACK: Green juice LUNCH: Salad with tuna AFTERNOON SNACK: Rice crackers and a handful of nuts DINNER: leftover chicken nuggets or chicken wrap or steak or a dinner at a restaurant TREATMENT: Biscuits, chocolate and cake

‘Afternoon tea, some rice crackers or some a handful of nuts.

“Then dinner can be anything. Sometimes it’s the leftovers – what the kids have. So if they have leftover chicken nuggets or chicken wrap. Or if David is around, it’ll be something like steak or we’ll go to a nice dinner somewhere.

‘It’s about getting food into my lifestyle and not obsessing over what I eat, but trying to have good food in the house regularly.’

Meanwhile, her guilty pleasures involve ‘everything sweet’ – from biscuits, chocolate and cake.

Elsewhere, the mother-of-three, who shares three daughters – Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose – with David insisted she does not want to expand her brood.

‘None. It’s a clear no, she says to Daily Mail Australia.

‘I always thought I’d like to have four [kids]. But with our busy schedules it’s probably not realistic at this stage.’

“We have a good balance in our lives,” she added. ‘The girls are happy. So we’re happy to have three.’

Candice is currently enjoying a career in radio having joined Sydney’s Dead Set Legends on Triple M following a brief stint on SAS Australia in 2020.

She said that although she loves TV, she is not sure she would consider appearing in her own reality TV show.

“I don’t know,” she said of the idea of ​​participating in her own show with her husband and children.

‘We’re interesting, that’s for sure. We are very, very different in our dynamics, but we work so well together as a team.’

‘But you never know. If the right show ever came along, maybe.’

Elsewhere, the mother-of-three, who shares three daughters – Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose – with David insisted she does not want to expand her brood.