Cricket WAG Candice Warner holds hands with husband David in Brisbane

She may have retired from professional competition, but Candice Warner still has the body of an elite athlete.

The former Ironwoman, 37, showed off her toned legs in denim shorts on Friday as she stepped out with husband David and their three daughters in Brisbane.

The couple were all smiles as they walked hand in hand during the family outing.

The mother of three completed her look with a green singlet, black shirt and a pair of comfortable sandals.

She also wore a black cap and sunglasses as she strolled with her daughters Ivy, Indi and Isla.

Cricketer David, 35, kept it casual in black shorts, a matching T-shirt and trainers.

At one point, the Warners held their youngest daughter’s hands as they lifted her into the air.

The family traveled to Brisbane for Australia’s T20 clash with the West Indies.

David and Candice got married in 2015.

The model recently told Daily Mail Australia that she doesn’t want to expand her brood.

‘None. It’s a definite no, she said.

‘I always thought I’d like to have four [children]. But with our busy schedules it’s probably not realistic at this stage.’

“We have a good balance in our lives,” she added. ‘The girls are happy. So we’re happy to have three.’