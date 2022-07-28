Candice Warner gets into war of words over husband David’s ‘decision to snub the Big Bash League’

Cricket WAG Candice Warner has become embroiled in a public feud with a prominent journalist who questioned her husband David’s decision to turn down the Big Bash League this summer and potentially secure a $2.1 million payday in the UAE set.

Reporter Daniel Brettig tweeted that Warner, 35, would have to retire from international matches if he asks Cricket Australia for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the lucrative UAE T20 League from January.

It must be signed by CA before Warner closes a mega deal abroad.

“Pretty easy for Warner. If he really wants to play in the UAE’s new league during Australia’s peak summer in January, then he must stop playing international cricket,” Brettig wrote on Twitter.

“CA would make an extraordinary and unprecedented concession to give him a NOC unless he does so first.”

An excited Candice Warner hit back at Brettig and said, ‘Do you really believe this? You laugh.’

Brettig then replied, “It’s not about what I believe. It’s more about how the NOC system works so that international cricket is not consumed by private T20 leagues and clubs.’

The dynamic lead batsman has not played in the BBL since 2013 – and last year Ms Warner revealed he is unlikely to ever play on local shores again due to a lifelong leadership ban imposed by Cricket Australia.

Warner is unable to hold a leadership position at any Australian cricket level due to his role in the 2018 South Africa ball-mess scandal.

Former Australian wicketkeeper batsman Adam Gilchrist said Warners’ decision to hunt for big bucks in the UAE could set a dangerous precedent for world cricket if stamped out by CA.

“I think it would be almost commercial suicide for them (Cricket Australia) to have a player like him (Warner) face their own competition,” he told SEN Radio.

“They can’t force David Warner to play in the BBL, I understand, but then letting him leave (to the UAE)… would be dangerous.

“If (Warner) rides into the sunset and says, ‘Sorry Australian cricket, I’m going to be a hired gun, there’s no doubt about it, that’s his prerogative.

“My concern is when younger players come in (and ask for a NOC)… then it really becomes a challenge.”

The UAE competition is supported by India’s mighty BCCI, with a number of teams owned by IPL franchises including the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

The new league is reportedly offering three-year contracts worth $2.1 million for players to join.