Candice Warner exudes elegance at star-studded Sydney Everest Carnival Fashion Lunch party

Candice Warner turned heads when she hit the red carpet at the Sydney Everest Carnival Fashion Lunch party held at Royal Randwick Racecourse on Thursday.

The 37-year-old former Ironwoman showed off her super-fit figure and hint of cleavage in a deep green Bianca and Bridgett blazer dress.

She teamed the stylish ensemble with a metallic pink headband and matching lace high heels by stylist Lana Wilkinson.

The 37-year-old former Ironwoman showed off her super-fit figure in a revealing plunging pale green blazer dress, which showed just a hint of cleavage. Pictured with Kris Smith

She accessorised her look with an array of diamond jewelery and a dazzling smile.

Also present were the picture-perfect model sisters Simone and Madeline Holtznagel.

The amazing siblings complemented each other perfectly.

Simone, who has lost 10kg over the past 10 months, rocked a form-fitting blue dress by Mariam Seddiq which skimmed over her svelte frame.

Simone’s long blonde hair was freshly blow-dried and she completed her get-up with a chic net veil and blue clutch.

A cheerful Simone, 29, said she was on cloud nine since starting her romance with her celebrity trainer boyfriend Jono Castano earlier this year.

‘I’m probably the happiest I’ve ever been. I love him’ she gushed.

Her sister Madeline was beautiful in a frilly pink dress topped with a pearl tiara.

The 26-year-old model’s blonde hair was wrapped in a messy but perfectly styled ponytail and she beamed from ear to ear as she posed for photos with her older sister.

Meanwhile, veteran TV presenter Kerri-Anne Kennerley was the star of the show in a knee-length purple dress with elegant diamond-encrusted heels.

The 69-year-old wore a tailored mesh fascinator and carried an orange clutch as she made her grand entrance.

AFL WAG Alex Fevola, 44, was radiant in a white pantsuit and glamorous make-up which accentuated her flawless complexion

Married At First Sight’s Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant arrived arm-in-arm, with the flame-haired star turning heads in a golden floral gown.

Her husband Cam looked dapper in a light blue blazer and fitted cream trousers.

AFL WAG Alex Fevola, 44, beamed in a white pantsuit and glamorous make-up which accentuated her flawless complexion.

And Myer model Kris Smith looked dapper in a stylish beige suit paired with a crisp striped shirt and spotted tie.

The 44-year-old was freshly cut and clean-cut and wore a gold Rolex wristwatch and an eye-catching diamond ring.

Kris insisted it wasn’t a wedding band and he hadn’t eloped with his fiancee Sarah Bouzaleris.

‘My wedding is very soon. Faster than you think, he said.

He said he was excited for their upcoming wedding and discussed whether his ex-girlfriend Dannii Minogue was likely to attend.

Kris said: ‘I don’t think she’ll go.’

Celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge, 48, helped organize the event but found time to pose in his signature chef’s uniform.