Candice Swanepoel shows off toned physique on the beach in Miami… amid Kanye West romance rumors

Candice Swanepoel left little to the imagination on Saturday when she reached the beach in Miami.

The 33-year-old South African model wore a red-and-green striped bikini with a patterned sarong from her Tropic Of C swimwear line.

Candice’s dirty blond locks were pulled back into a tight bun and she wore dark designer sunglasses.

She had a large white beach bag with her during her cozy afternoon.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s appearance came amid rumors of a romance between her and Kanye West.

The rapper recently shared a photo of Candice wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses.

The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted on Ye’s social media accounts amid multiple reports that the couple is starting to get romantic.

According to insiders, Kanye and Candice have become close lately and have already taken two beloved journeys together, The sun reported.

“Kanye and Candice have seen a lot of each other and he introduced her as his girlfriend,” a source told the publication. “He’s been holding on to Kim for a long time, but he finally seems to be moving on.

They added that Kanye and Candice have taken two trips together to the UK and New York City.

“Things have been kept pretty casual with Candice so far as they are both very busy and don’t want to get involved,” the source said. “But things are much more promising than with Irina or Julia.”

Kanye has had no shortage of dates since splitting from wife Kim Kardashian with high profile hookups with Julia Fox and Irina Shayk.

Meanwhile, another insider who spoke to ET also confirmed the romance: “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new.”

Added: ‘They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They are connected through fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice.”

Insiders also saw the pair getting cozy at a recent party for Kanye’s fashion line, flirting, snapping photos together and taking off in the same SUV, according to TMZ.

In the latest image shared by the designer, Candice can be seen up close with some of his upcoming YZY SHDZ.

They consist of a futuristic plastic shield held together by an elastic cord, complete with a foam padded nose bridge.

Candice is one of many who posed for the new campaign, including Chantel Jefferies, Chris Rock and most notably his ex Kim Kardashian and their daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four.

In April, Candice slipped her supermodel body into a pair of SKIMS for one of Kim’s campaigns.