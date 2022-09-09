Candice Swanepoel flaunts abs in a black crop top and leggings as she fuels up her Jeep in Miami

<!–

Candice Swanepoel underwent one of her intense workouts with a personal trainer on Thursday while wearing a form-fitting athletic outfit.

Then the South African model was spotted filling up her jeep for her ride back to her home in Miami, Florida.

The catwalk queen turned more than a few heads as she clung to the gas pump still decked out in her bare workout clothes.

Swanepoel, 33, showed the results of all the hard work she’s put in with her trainer in black leggings and a matching crop top.

The skimpy shirt emphasized her ripped abs and midriff, while the pants hugged her tight hips and derriere.

To round out her athletic attire, she added a pair of black running shoes, dark sunglasses and pulled her long blonde locks into a tight ponytail.

Once Swanepoel got home, she took to her Instagram page and posted a few videos of her personal training session.

“Little snippet from today’s sweat session @justin_gelband Outfit will be out soon on @tropicofc @luisaviaroma,” she wrote in the caption, which showed her straight legged kicking at her trainer, holding up pads.

As it turns out, Swanepoel planned to go on Instagram Live but was having trouble getting a consistent feed.

“Tried to do a live but it got deleted because of my fking wifi,” she revealed, alongside the second clip showing her getting ready for another practice.

Born in Mooi River, Natal, South Africa, the mother is the proud mother of five-year-old son Anaca and four-year-old daughter Ariel, whom she shares with former partner Hermann Nicoli.

The model and philanthropist ranked eighth on the Forbes list of highest-earning models in 2016.

