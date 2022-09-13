Candice Swanepoel displays her incredible legs in a microscopic minidress at Lagerfeld launch party

The evening was dedicated to Care Delevingne and her new collaboration with the iconic fashion house of Karl Lagerfeld, but Candice Swanepoel dominated the red carpet as she joined a string of stars in New York City on Monday night.

The South African model was on hand as Delevingne’s CARA LOVES KARL capsule collection of sustainable clothing received an official launch party during the city’s biannual fashion week.

And while the lead designer was curiously absent after a series of erratic public displays, Swanepoel got a chance to shine as she stood shoulder to shoulder with fashion stars Lara Stone and Stella Maxwell.

As she made her way on a gloomy black carpet – in acknowledgment of Her Majesty the Queen’s recent passing – the model caught the eye in a microscopic mini dress and raunchy thigh-high boots.

Each item in the new collection is said to be “made from more sustainable and premium materials” and has a gender neutral aesthetic and inclusive sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

Commenting on her new partnership with the iconic German fashion house, she admitted that Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85, was a key figure in her modeling career.

She said: ‘I am so proud of the collection that I have created with Karl Lagerfeld’s incredibly talented team.

“Karl was, and still is, an extremely important influence in my life and I am honored to have created this collection under his name.

“I believe Karl would have been very proud of the sustainable, genderless direction we’ve taken, and I can imagine he would have even worn some of the pieces himself. I can’t wait to see people wear all the different pieces we’ve made.”

Delevingne will also star in a 3D campaign that sees herself and Lagerfeld team up as avatars in a digital playground, while 15 special CARA LOVES KARL stores are opening in various cities around the world, including Milan, Los Angeles and Paris.

The collection will be available from September 8, 2022 in KARL LAGERFELD stores, on KARL.COM and through selected premium wholesale partners worldwide.

Delevinge fans have expressed concerns for the star after she smoked a pipe of sorts while sitting alone in a car last week and then went erratic and out of tune at Los Angeles’ Van Nuys Airport on Monday.

Now her friends and family look for ways to help the troubled former “it girl.”

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been building for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved,” a close friend told The Sun on Wednesday.

“There is talk of setting up some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she may need,” the person added. “She’s been burning the candle at both ends lately and it’s clearly taking its toll.”

Delevingne made her last troubling appearance in Los Angeles on Monday, appearing confused and nervous before boarding Jay-Z’s private jet.

According to DailyMail.com sources, the cover girl appeared unable to control her body movements at certain points as she was seen on the phone bending over, dropping her phone and walking around looking very nervous and as if she couldn’t stop moving .

Recently, Delevingne spent some time at the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock desert. Sources told DailyMail.com at the time that she did not eat or shower during the event.

The source said, “She’d just spent days in the desert, not eating much and she looked untidy because she hadn’t had time to scrub herself.”

He continued: ‘Her friends are generally concerned about her after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her. Her sister was with her at the festival. She wasn’t alone and she has her back.’

The source continued: ‘Burning Man isn’t full of burger vans like at other festivals. You throw everything you need into a motorhome and you have to live on that while you’re there. Everything works on a switch system.’