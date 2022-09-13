Candice Swanepoel commands attention in a bold lace number at New York Fashion Week’s Vogue show

<!–

Candice Swanepoel nailed an avant-garde look Monday as she attended the Vogue World fashion show in New York during the city’s annual fashion week.

The 33-year-old supermodel made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out in a form-fitting mesh and lace dress.

The extravagant number also featured a striking fur panel at the hem, with the dress running all the way into a hood.

Avant-garde: Candice Swanepoel, 33, turned heads in a fiery lace gown with a statement feathered fur trim at New York Fashion Week’s star-studded Vogue World show on Monday night

The all-encompassing dress showed off her slim figure beautifully as it consisted of a fishnet mesh material with a floral lace design – with the sleeves coming in a glove.

Candice’s locks were pulled taut from her face as the hooded gown hid them, coming into a high neck.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s gorgeous complexion is enhanced with a radiant yet subtle makeup palette, featuring a soft pink lip.

Decadent: The extravagant number had a striking fur panel at the hem, with the dress running all the way into a hood

Wow! Her all-encompassing dress showed off her slim figure beautifully as it consisted of a fishnet mesh material with a floral lace design – with the sleeves coming in a glove

To add some grunge chic to the look, the model wore a pair of chunky platform boots with the dress.

During the show, Candice owned the runway in the statement piece — beaming as she showed off her model credentials during the walk.

She joined many other top models including Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella.

Style Icon: Candice’s locks were pulled taut from her face as the hooded dress hid them, while she came into a high neck

Comfort spot: The model added some grunge chic to the look and wore a pair of chunky platform boots with the dress

While a host of other famous faces took to the catwalk unexpectedly, including Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

in New York’s Meat Packing District, the star-studded show took place outdoors and had the air of a street market.

The show featured pieces selected by Vogue from designers such as Balenciaga, Burberry, Coach, Dior, Gucci, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Valentino and many other fashion houses.