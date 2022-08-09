Candice Brown impresses in a coral pink playsuit at the reopening of the LEGO flagship store

Candice Brown looked as chic as ever on Tuesday as she attended the LEGO Flagship Store reopening party in London’s Leicester Square.

The Great British Bake Off star, 37, looked stunning in a coral pink playsuit as she posed next to her boyfriend Nicky Mercer.

Candice put on a confident show in the one-piece with a plunging neckline and laser-cut detailing at the top.

Outing: Candice Brown looked as chic as ever on Tuesday as she attended the LEGO Flagship Store reopening party in London’s Leicester Square

She loved showing off her toned pins in the thigh skin number, while putting even more emphasis on her legs by donning a pair of sky-high brown heels.

The beauty brushed her brunette locks back from her face and finished her look with plum lipstick on her famous pout.

Meanwhile, Nicky looked smart in a white shirt and black pants that he paired with white sneakers.

Candice, who won the show’s seventh series in 2016, is dating the sportsman and regional pilot manager of TUI a year after she split from her husband Liam Macauley.

Stylish couple: The Great British Bake Off star, 37, looked stunning in a coral pink playsuit as she posed next to her boyfriend Nicky Mercer

The couple went public with their romance last July when they went on a dog walk together.

The outing comes after Candice opened up about how her ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) diagnosis has affected her mental health.

Speaking of Vicky Pattison’s The secret to podcast, she said, “It’s so much worse now. My mental health has taken a huge plunge in recent years.

Showing off: She loved to show off her toned pins in the thigh skin number, while further emphasizing her legs by donning a sky-high pair of brown heels

“People are kind of saying right now, ‘We know you’re really bad because we’re having a hard time being with you.’

“One of the things with me and the ADHD and the anxiety, and when they fight — and they fight each other. It’s just a whole minefield, but I’m working on it.’

Candice revealed that one of her biggest pitfalls is procrastination, a problem she only seems to fight when she’s under pressure.

She said, ‘Give me four hours to do something and I’ll take ten.

Gorgeous: The beauty brushed her brunette locks back from her face and finished her look with plum lipstick on her famous pout

“Give me four hours to do something and people watch and pressure, like Bake Off – if I have no choice but to do it – I’ll do it. I’ve always been called frosty, but I’m really trying to concentrate.’

Despite the success after winning the popular baking show, Candice has faced backlash from some online trolls after her win.

She said, ‘I worked so hard because I knew I had to. But that wasn’t enough for people, it had to be another reason. Where has the world come to?’