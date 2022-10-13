Candace Owens says Kanye was dropped by JP Morgan after anti-semitic rant & White Lives Matter shirt

Candace Owens shared a screenshot of an email JP Morgan Chase sent to Kanye West, telling the music and fashion mogul that he needs to find another establishment to bank the Yeezy Empire.

The alleged note from Chase Bank reads: “We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with (name block) that JPMorgan Chase Bank … has decided to terminate its banking relationship with Yeezy, LLC and its affiliates.”

The note gives no reason for terminating the client agreement and states that West and his colleagues have until November 21 this year to transfer accounts elsewhere.

The claim came in when Kanye attended the Nashville premiere of Owens’ new DailyWire documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Ride of BLM.

During the event, West posed on the red carpet with Ray-J, his ex-wife’s sex tape partner, and Kid Rock.

TMZ reported that Owens worked to get both West and Ray-J to the premiere as an attempt to insult their mutual ex, Kim Kardashian, who Owens recently called a “prostitute.”

After his ‘White Lives Matter’ news cycle in Paris, Ye sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to flesh out some of his more controversial views.

Owens, a conservative commentator and host of a show in Ben Shapiro’s The DailyWire, said Chase’s move is symbolic of the country entering an “extremely terrifying time.”

‘Who are [sic] what has brought us to this day and age is an ongoing discussion that I would like to open.

Tonight I’m focusing on the premiere of my BLM documentary. We will revisit this crucial topic tomorrow,” she wrote.

The news of West’s ban on Chase comes shortly after Motherboard leaked an unaired clip from his interview with Tucker Carlson in which he heard him say that Planned Parenthood was created to “control the Jewish population” through eugenics. .

“When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who are the people known as the black race,” he added. ‘This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This is my faith as a Christian.’

The clip was noticeably absent from the interview when it aired on Fox News last week.

Nevertheless, the aired portions of West’s interview remained full of outlandish statements, including a suggestion that his children had been replaced by “professional actors” in his home to “sexualize my children.”

He also pushed the anti-Semitic trope about Jewish people who are good with money, saying, ‘I’d rather my children knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least there’s some financial engineering involved,’ before chuckling.

Despite ongoing controversy in his personal and professional life, Kanye seemed to have time on Monday for a date with a woman he took out to dinner at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Kanye wore an adidas sweatshirt, a curious move given his recent back and forth with the company, and a 2024 hat, hinting at another political run in the future

Owens recently supported West at his fashion week show in Paris, which sparked the controversy over his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts.

West further fanned the flames after rejecting Black Lives Matter, the social movement founded to protest social and racial injustices targeting his own community, via his Instagram page.

Last Monday, Owens attended the Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris, which drew criticism after maker West sent models up the catwalk in his t-shirts.

West was also pictured wearing one of the shirts himself, as was right-wing commentator Owens.

Since the YZY Season 9 show in Paris last week, West has posted and deleted a number of messages on his Instagram, including one that read in all caps: “EVERYONE KNOW BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM NOW ITS ABOUT YOU’RE WELCOME” [sic].

The outspoken star seemed to reinforce a lack of faith in the cause, which has developed a reputation for staging mass street protests over the alleged mistreatment of minorities around the world, alongside leaders who misuse money.

He was eventually thrown off the platform for posting an anti-Semitic diatribe.

His Twitter account was suspended last weekend after he tweeted: ‘I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I’m going to die with 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.’

He added: ‘The funny thing is that I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jewish too. You’ve been playing with me and trying to blackmail anyone who opposes your agenda.’

His attack on Jewish people came just a day after he shared screenshots on Instagram revealing messages to Diddy in which West, 45, accused the rapper of being controlled by Jewish people who tried to silence his “White Lives Matter” message. to lay.

The post resulted in his Instagram account being suspended.

Following his Instagram suspension, West tweeted that he was going to do ‘death con 3 on Jewish people’, leading to his more recent Twitter suspension

Many have speculated that West – who has said he suffers from bipolar disorder – is in the midst of a psychological episode.

Kanye has yet to comment on the latest round of business cancellations.

Business termination, de-banking or freezing of your assets seems to be an increasingly popular response by powerful companies or agencies to individuals or groups with minority or dissent.

In February, Canadian banks froze the assets of a number of accounts belonging to people who participated in or supported the Freedom Convoy’s week-long protest that turned tense and brutal.

The targets of the authoritative lock included a single mother who had a minimum wage job and donated $50 to the cause of the truck drivers protesting strict COVID-19 requirements that prevented some from doing their jobs.