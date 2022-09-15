Candace Owens brands Kim Kardashian a prostitute over Ray J sex tape

Candace Owens has dismissed Kim Kardashian as a whore – and called her mother Kris Jenner a pimp – after she debunked their alleged plot to release Kardashian’s infamous sex tape.

The conservative commentator thrashed the megastar influencer, 41, and her 66-year-old ‘momager’ on her Daily Wire talk show Tuesday.

In May, Ray J first spoke about the tape in an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, revealing what he says is the truth about the Kardashian sex tape that became an international sensation.

According to Ray J, the sex tape was “released as an album” by Kim herself, who kept the only copy of it in a Nike shoebox under her bed, along with the rest of the steamy tapes she made with him.

“I now believe that Kim Kardashian is a prostitute,” Owens said. And I’m not going to change this opinion: Kim Kardashian is a prostitute; her mother is a pimp – worse than a prostitute.’

“Kim Kardashian is a corpse; she’s a body without a soul,” said Owens, who is no stranger to controversial remarks.

“It’s so emblematic of the society we live in today that if you’re willing to degrade yourself, if you’re willing to belittle yourself, our society, our American society will give you more.”

Owens, warm to her theme, continued, “There really aren’t words that can adequately describe how positively I loathe the story,” she said.

“A mother sat down and decided to sell her daughter’s body for fame and money and she was successful,” she said.

Owens, a mother of two, condemned Jenner for allegedly watching “several tapes of her daughter having sex with an illegitimate boyfriend.”

She further commented, “Let’s sell this tape, this is the best, you look the best on this tape, this will make you the most famous,” she said in part.

“Not only is that disgusting, but her plan worked,” she said. “Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire and she still sells sex, by the way.”

Owens is no stranger to controversial comments. The conservative commentator was critical of the NAACP, Black Lives Matter, referred to COVD-19 as a scam and said white supremacy was not a problem.

Ray J, whose full name is William Ray Norwood, was in a relationship with Kardashian between 2002 and 2006.

Their sex tape was leaked in 2007 and is widely acclaimed for launching Kardashian’s glittering career.

Ray J claimed that Jenner watched three sex tapes that her daughter filmed with him and selected the one she thought her daughter looked best before it was released to the public.

Kardashian and Jenner have vehemently denied that allegation. daily thread reported.

The lecherous tape known as “Kim Kardashian, Superstar” was reportedly shot during the couple’s 2004 trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple Ray J was on the island to celebrate Kardashian’s birthday, News week reported.

Owens, 33, who heads the nonprofit Blexit, a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of urban and minority communities, didn’t back down, continuing her comments on Tuesday’s 2 p.m. episode.

She even went a step further by labeling the sex tape as “satanic.”

“It’s no exaggeration to say Hollywood is satanic, because what could be more satanic than that?” Owens denounced.

“What could be a more incestuous relationship, if you will, than a mother watching her daughter’s body having sex and selling it?”

Kris Jenner (pictured left) and Kim Kardashian West attend the first annual ‘If Only’ Texas hold’em charity poker tournament benefiting City of Hope at The Forum on July 29, 2018 in Inglewood, California

The lawsuit was eventually dropped after the Kardashians reportedly reached a multimillion-dollar settlement around April 27, 2007, days before the email in question was sent to Kardashian, the Daily Wire reported.

Vivid Entertainment, the sex tape’s distributor, was sued by the Kardashians for violating privacy, profits and ownership of the video, the news channel reported.

Steven Hirsch, head of Vivid Entertainment, reportedly sent a May 1, 2007 email to the Kardashians saying that the sex tape brought in a whopping $1,423,636.63 in revenue. TMZ rexported.

The tapes were released on March 14, 2007, but Kardashian reportedly filed a lawsuit a month earlier alleging that she had not authorized Vivid Entertainment to release the tape, the news outlet said.

