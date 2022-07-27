Candace Cameron Bure steps out after apologizing to JoJo Siwa

Candace Cameron Bure was photographed after apologizing to JoJo Siwa for “breaking her heart” when they first met on the red carpet nearly 10 years ago.

The 46-year-old actress looked cheerful when she arrived at an office building in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.

With a beaming smile, Candace seemed to be doing her best to move on after JoJo called her the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met.

The actress showed off her toned legs in frayed jeans as she walked around comfortably in white braided flip flops.

The Fuller House actress accentuated her slim physique with a fitted white top and donned a mustard yellow sweater in the slight chance of a breeze.

She wore her blonde locks in a messy bun and carried a huge water bottle and brown purse slung over her shoulder.

Candace has been making headlines in recent days after JoJo Siwa, 19, called her the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met in a now viral TikTok video.

But on Tuesday, Candace revealed that she had contacted JoJo after her video and apologized for “breaking her heart” during their brief interaction nearly 10 years ago.

The pair met at the Fuller House premiere when JoJo was just 11, and Candace is said to have told her “not now” when she asked for a selfie at the event.

Candace says JoJo said, “You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I’d come up to you and I said, “Can I have a picture with you?” and you said to me, ‘Not now,’ and then you continued what you were doing and taking pictures with other people on the red carpet.’

Candace, who is a devout Christian, admitted the teen’s story “broke her heart,” revealing that she apologized to Siwa, telling her, “I broke your 11-year-old heart. Please know that as a mother it breaks my heart that I made you feel this way.”

Candace said it was now “all good on the JoJo front.”

The actress added that Siwa had told her she never intended for the video to go viral, and that she actually thought Bure was a nice person.

She capped off the video by offering a lesson – advising that, whatever one’s intentions, anyone with social media followers should be aware of what they’re saying.

Candace said: “I think the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do some damage.

“Because our words matter and our actions matter and whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all affect the people around us.”

JoJo repeated her version of the events in video obtained by Page six.

“You know, I had a difficult experience when I was little,” she said. “I was 11, and I was a big fan, and I wanted a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”

However, she still stood up for Candace: “I’ll say just because I had a bad experience doesn’t mean she’s a terrible person,” she said.

“I think it was just an awkward time for her, and the little 11-year-old me was just so excited and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human being ever.”