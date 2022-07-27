Candace Cameron Bure seen scowling after JoJo Siwa branded her the ‘rudest celebrity she’s ever met’

Candace Cameron Bure was seen outside her Malibu home with a frown on her face, days after JoJo Siwa labeled her the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met.

Despite her stern stance, the 46-year-old Full House Star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she had called Siwa, 19, to get to the bottom of the drama.

Bure said Siwa told her the comment stemmed from an incident when the couple met on a red carpet when Siwa was 11 years old. Siwa said she asked Bure for a photo at the time, but Bure told her “not for a while” and then never came back for the photo, despite the fact that she went to take photos with others.

Bure said Siwa told her she never intended for the video to go viral, and that she actually thought Bure was a nice person.

Bure rounded out the video by offering a lesson and advised that, regardless of the intentions, anyone with social media followers should be aware of what they’re saying.

Bure was seen close to her LA home on Tuesday, as a firestorm erupted online over her meeting with JoJo Siwa.

Bure was seen on Tuesday in a beige sweatshirt outside her home, with her blond hair parted down the middle.

Bure was standing behind a blue Porsche parked in her driveway, carrying a bag over her arm and wearing gold earrings that hung from her ears as she held her phone to her chest.

Bure wore the same outfit in her Instagram video and said Siwa’s comments about her on Sunday caught her by surprise.

“Honestly, when I saw the TikTok on Sunday, I was shocked and had no idea where it came from,” she said.

Bure said she found Siwa’s contact details through her agent and called her, saying “we had a good chat.”

“I didn’t think it would go viral,” she said, explaining Siwa, “it was just a stupid TikTok trend and I didn’t think it was a big deal.”

Bure then shared how Siwa recounted how Bure seemed to reject her at the Fuller House premiere when she was 11, which Bure said broke her heart to hear.

“I broke your eleven-year-old heart. Please know that as a mother it breaks my heart that I made you feel this way,” she told Siwa.

Bure said she and Siwa had a “very good chat” and left her fans with some advice.

“I think the lesson we can learn is to be mindful. That no matter how many followers you have, even a ten-second trending TikTok video can do some damage because our words matter and our actions matter.”

Since the Siwa shared the clip, the recording has been viewed more than 17.9 million times.

Candace is known for her role as DJ Tanner on the hit series Full House, as well as reprising the role on the reboot, Fuller House.

The Hallmark actress is known for playing kind and loving characters on screen, but JoJo claimed that Candace isn’t that nice in real life.

In the footage, the Dancing With The Stars competitor kept photos on her phone of celebrities while explaining in captions how she felt about them.

She turned her phone to the camera to show pictures of the stars, but then quickly flipped the screen back to make it hard to see the pictures.

At the beginning of the clip, JoJo immediately started by exposing Candace as the rudest celebrity she’d come across.

She mentioned other stars in her role, but on a more positive note, revealing that Zendaya was her celebrity, Miley Cyrus as the nicest celebrity and Elton John as the coolest.