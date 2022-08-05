Candace Cameron Bure laughs off unexpected JoJo Siwa-themed art kit amid drama between the two stars

Candace Cameron Bure burst into laughter on Thursday when she revealed on Instagram that she had a JoJo Siwa themed Diamond painting kit delivered to her.

“Coincidence or just weird timing?” asked the Full House star, 46, moments after receiving the unexpected gift amid her ongoing drama with JoJo, 19.

“I think this is really funny,” Bure started in the clip, but quickly stopped when she burst out laughing. After regaining her composure, she went on to say that the gift came “from a PR firm.”

Unexpected gift: Candace Cameron Bure, 46, received a JoJo Siwa-themed Diamond painting package in the mail from a public relations firm amid the drama between the two stars

Bure then turned the camera and revealed that Diamond Art Club had sent her the Siwa themed kit complete with JoJo’s effigy on the cover.

Inside the delivered box was a personal note that read: ‘Candace hope you like this JoJo Siwa x @diamondartclub gift! xx Diamond Art Club.’

The gift came in the mail after the former Dance Moms star referred to Cameron as the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met in a TikTok that went viral last week.

Funny: ‘Coincidence or just weird timing?’ asked the Full House star, 46, moments after receiving the unexpected gift amid her ongoing drama with JoJo Siwa, 19

Cute: Still clearly holding back, the actress laughed and added: ‘I don’t know, but it looks really cute, and if one of my goddaughters comes over, we’re going to do this’

After turning the camera back on herself, the Los Angeles resident admitted that she wondered if the gift was “a coincidence or just weird timing.”

Still clearly holding back, the actress laughed and added, “I don’t know, but it looks really cute, and if one of my goddaughters comes over, we’re going to do this.”

The drama between Cameron Bure and Siwa kicked off late last month when the teen posted a video on TikTok featuring her flashy photos of celebrities who met the criteria of topics like the “cutest,” “coolest” and her “celebrity crush.”

When she became the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met, Siwa quickly flipped her phone and revealed a photo of Cameron Bure on the set of Fuller House.

The drama: The delivery of the gift comes amid the drama between the two that began when the teenager called Cameron Bure the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met; Pictured in 2022

Gifted Joke?: After regaining her composure, Cameron Bure turned her camera to the gift and revealed it came ‘from a public relations firm’

DIY kit: The star further revealed that the Diamond Art Club sent her the Siwa themed kit complete with JoJo’s likeness on the cover

The actress responded to Siwa’s claim in her own Instagram video, sharing that she was “shocked” and “had no idea where it came from.”

“I immediately tried to contact her through mutual friends, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DMed her because I didn’t know what was happening – I didn’t know!” she said, before revealing that she could finally talk to Siwa directly.

“And we had a good chat,” Cameron Bure explained. ‘She said, ‘Hey, how are you?’ I said, “Well, I’ve been better, what happened?”

Siwa is said to have told Cameron Bure that she didn’t think her video showing the “dumb TikTok trend” would go viral and that she “didn’t think it was a big deal.”

Viral: In a video uploaded to her TikTok account on Sunday, Boomerang singer labeled Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’s met for not taking a picture with her at an event

‘It breaks my heart that I made you feel this way’: Candace revealed that she contacted JoJo after her video and apologized for ‘breaking her heart’ during their brief interaction nearly 10 years ago

Cameron Bure corrected her, saying it was “a big problem,” and asked what she’d done to her.

According to the Nebraska resident, Cameron Bure was rude to her on a Fuller House red carpet when the singer was 11 years old. “It was at the after party that she didn’t want to take a picture with me, and I was okay with that,” Siwa said. “But then I turned around and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

The former co-host of The View claimed she only remembers ‘we met on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and it was really great.’

‘Yes! It was really magnificent! the teenager replied. “You were super nice and all,” Cameron Bure recalled of the exchange.

Tough Love: In the wake of the social media feud, Candace’s daughter, Natasha Bure, 23, came forward to support her mother and told Siwa to ‘grow up’ in a now-deleted Instagram story

Cameron Bure then apologized to Siwa for telling her “not now” when she asked for a photo, and that she felt “tough” after breaking her young heart.

In the wake of the social media feud, Cameron Bure’s daughter came forward to support her mother.

“With respect, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a picture with you is not a ‘rough experience,'” Natasha Bure wrote via Instagram Story last month, adding: “This generation is so sensitive and has no spine.”