Cancer victim Bonnie Black finds a bone marrow donor but must recover from leukemia first

A woman who battled an aggressive blood cancer for the first year of her married life has been given hope after her desperate nationwide call for a bone marrow donor was answered.

However, there is still a steep and rocky path for 29-year-old Bonnie Black, as her cancer must go into remission before she can undergo the life-saving transplant.

In August, Bonnie and her husband Adam made a desperate plea to the media for more bone marrow donors.

Bonnie Black, 29, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in May just before her birthday and shortly before her wedding

Ms Black said the lack of donors and clinics in North Queensland was “crazy and very frightening” as it left much to chance.

The catch is that her cancer has to go away

“The cancer has to go into remission,” Bonnie told the Daily Mail Australia.

“I have to be clear in the blood and bone, otherwise they can’t do the transplant. It has no effect if you still have cancer there.’

Bonnie is receiving chemotherapy treatment three times a week at a Townsville hospital and the progress is encouraging.

The couple has been forced to move from Charters Towers to Townsville so Bonnie can receive chemotherapy

“Last month in the bones, the cancer was about 53 percent and now it’s down to about six percent,” she said.

“Hopefully one more cycle of treatment should do it — another 21-day cycle.”

“I feel good in myself – I just can’t wait for it to go away and do the transplant.

“I just wish it would hurry.”

Ms. Black said she tried to stay positive during the physically and emotionally exhausting procedures.

“I just take it day by day — they’re pretty good with their anti-nausea stuff,” she said.

“They (hospital staff) keep me company.”

Bonnie married Adam Black in June and they spent their first wedding anniversary in a hospital ward

If Ms. Black is cancer free, the donor’s job should still run smoothly.

“They should check the donor and see if they still want to do it because they are on the registry,” Ms Black said.

“It also all depends on the health of the other person, if they are not feeling well they have to take care of themselves first before they can help anyone else.

“I had a lady I was on the ward with, she went to Brisbane and was all set for her transplant and her donor withdrew, her donor got sick.”

Bonnie, seen here with Adam, hopes to be cancer-free within the next month so she can receive a life-saving bone marrow transplant

It’s up to the donor if they want to remain anonymous, but Ms. Black said she’ll thank them if they’re open to it.

“I’d absolutely like to get in touch with them,” she said.

“I would tell them how grateful I am.”

At the end of April, shortly before her 29th birthday, Mrs. Black was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia.

In June, she married Adam, also of Charters Towers, who, like her, grew up on a cattle estate.

Unable to run their irrigation equipment business, Bonnie and Adam rely on the money raised to make ends meet while away from home and pay medical bills.

“We had our first anniversary in the hospital in the ward,” said Ms. Black

“He’s been my full-time carer. He’s been really good. I couldn’t have done it without him.’

With Adam, 32, traveling to Townsville to care for his wife, the couple’s small irrigation equipment business is founded by his parents.

To help Adam and Bonnie meet the costs of living away from home and rising medical bills, the Charters Towers community has bravely gathered to provide financial support.

Fundraising events and a GoFundMe page have raised more than $40,000 to date.

Bonnie urged people to step up as blood and bone marrow donors and help save lives

“Those who know Bonnie know that she is truly an incredible woman, kindhearted and so giving,” the GoFundMe Page is reading.

Her courage was inspiring long before cancer came into the picture. She has influenced our whole lives so positively – we hope to repay her in the same way.”

Ms. Black said she and Adam would have run into financial difficulties without such help.

“Of course it’s hard, but the donations are great and we just had to live on that,” said Ms. Black.

‘I have to go to Centrelink – it’s hard that no one prepares for this, especially after a wedding.’

Ms. Black said the battle with cancer had taught her to appreciate everything she had.

“Life is so fragile. You have to appreciate every second.’ she said.

“Just the little things – everyone complains about work – now all I want to do is get back to work. You’ll never complain about the little things again.

“I’m just thankful for the treatments out there, healthcare is great in Australia.”

She urged people to consider becoming blood and bone marrow donors.

“Do it if you can, 35 years is the limit,” she said.

“If you can get into the registry, you can save someone’s life, not just in Australia, but in the world.

“Worldwide all they have to do is sign up and if the clinic gets a call from Germany that someone needs your marrow they will do the tests in Australia and send it to them.”

You can learn more about donating blood or bone marrow here.