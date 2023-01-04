Cancer researchers in Boston create vaccine to kill and prevent glioblastoma brain cancer

Could the cure for deadly cancers be in the cancer itself?

Boston scientists have used a new way to turn cancer cells into powerful anticancer agents in groundbreaking research.

The Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers created a cancer vaccine to simultaneously kill and prevent the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma. The team developed a new approach to cell therapy to eliminate established tumors and induce long-lasting immunity – training the immune system so it can prevent cancer from returning.

“I strongly believe that the cure for these persistent cancers is in the cancer itself, that we can use cancer against cancer,” Brigham’s Khalid Shah told the Boston Herald on Wednesday.

“Our team pursued a simple idea: take cancer cells and transform them into cancer killers and vaccines,” said Shah, director of the Center for Stem Cell and Translational Immunotherapy and the vice chair of research in the Department of Neurosurgery at Brigham and Faculty at the Harvard Medical School and the Harvard Stem Cell Institute. “Using gene technology, we are repurposing cancer cells to develop a therapeutic agent that kills tumor cells and stimulates the immune system to both destroy primary tumors and prevent cancer.”

