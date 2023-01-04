Cancer researchers in Boston create vaccine to kill and prevent glioblastoma brain cancer

Could the cure for deadly cancers be in the cancer itself?

Boston scientists have used a new way to turn cancer cells into powerful anticancer agents in groundbreaking research.

The Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers created a cancer vaccine to simultaneously kill and prevent the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma. The team developed a new approach to cell therapy to eliminate established tumors and induce long-lasting immunity – training the immune system so it can prevent cancer from returning.

“I strongly believe that the cure for these persistent cancers is in the cancer itself, that we can use cancer against cancer,” Brigham’s Khalid Shah told the Boston Herald on Wednesday.

“Our team pursued a simple idea: take cancer cells and transform them into cancer killers and vaccines,” said Shah, director of the Center for Stem Cell and Translational Immunotherapy and the vice chair of research in the Department of Neurosurgery at Brigham and Faculty at the Harvard Medical School and the Harvard Stem Cell Institute. “Using gene technology, we are repurposing cancer cells to develop a therapeutic agent that kills tumor cells and stimulates the immune system to both destroy primary tumors and prevent cancer.”

The researchers tested their dual-action cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of glioblastoma, with promising results.

Cancer vaccines are an active area of ​​research for many laboratories, but the approach Shah and his colleagues have taken is new. Instead of using inactivated tumor cells, the team reused living tumor cells, which have an unusual property: living tumor cells will travel long distances through the brain to return to the site of their fellow tumor cells.

Taking advantage of this unique property, Shah’s team engineered live tumor cells using the gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 and reused them to release tumor cell-killing agents. Also, the engineered tumor cells were designed to express factors that make them easy for the immune system to notice, label and remember, preparing the immune system for a long-lasting anti-tumor response.

“Our goal is to take an innovative yet translatable approach so that we can develop a therapeutic, cancer-killing vaccine that will ultimately have a lasting impact in medicine,” Shah said.

The researchers will soon seek FDA approval for a phase 1 trial. That would be for about 20 patients in the Boston area.

Last month, Moderna — which is known for its COVID vaccines — announced groundbreaking data showing the potential of mRNA-based personalized cancer vaccines. Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccine combined with a Merck immunotherapy treatment reduced the risk of melanoma coming back, according to new research findings.