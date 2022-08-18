Cancer free, baby! College basketball announcer Dick Vitale gets clean bill of health

<!–

Dick Vitale is cancer free, honey.

The beloved college basketball announcer and former coach announced the good news on Twitter Wednesday night. It’s the second time he’s beaten cancer in the past year, following a melanoma battle last August that required six months of chemotherapy. Doctors discovered lymphoma in October, which caused him to miss most of the 2021-22 season, but he had been in remission since February.

He briefly returned for an ESPN broadcast of a highly anticipated Gonzaga-UCLA game in November, but then took leave while being treated for vocal cord dysplasia.

Vitale also used the moment to request donations for his upcoming gala, which is intended to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer.

As always, Vitale thanked his many fans for their thoughts and prayers

“Dr Rick Brown just updated me on my results from my major Pet Scan and told me news I wish EVERY cancer patient could hear,” tweeted Vitale, 83. ‘He said, ‘Dick, you went from remission to CANCER FREE’! Thank you to ALL who sent me [prayers].’

College basketball fans were overjoyed at the “great news,” as one described it.

‘Damn yes Dickie!!’ tweeted reporter Molly Knight. “You are an inspiration and you give people hope.”

‘Great news Dick!! So happy for you and your family!!’ added Kevin Connors of ESPN.

One fan referred to Jim Valvano, former North Carolina state coach, Vitale’s close friend and ESPN colleague who died of cancer in 1993 shortly after giving a famous speech at the network’s ESPY Awards.

“Jimmy V is now grinning from ear to ear as his foundation funded the research to save countless lives, including his best friend,” the fan wrote.

Former NC State coach Jim Valvano, who lost his battle with cancer in 1993

Valvano and Vitale relax at Vitale’s home on Nov. 20, 1992 in Sarasota, Florida

Vitale was just as emotional in October as he discussed his second cancer diagnosis in December.

“I’m an eternal optimist who pretends to be a teenager,” Vitale said during a broadcast. “Still, there is no doubt that the past five months have been emotionally and physically frustrating.

“I will continue to provide updates as I go, and I firmly believe that I will win this battle and do what I love again next season: calling matches on the pitch. In the meantime, I will enjoy all the great games from my living room and enjoy the love of my wonderful family.”

The New Jersey-born former head coach at the University of Detroit from 1973 to 1977, who went on to coach the NBA’s Pistons for two seasons, joined ESPN shortly after the network’s launch in 1979.

Since then, he has become synonymous with college basketball, coining terms like “diaper dandy” (a good freshman player) and “PTPer” (prime-time player), while helping popularize the sport from coast to coast.

He was inducted into both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the NCAA Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Vitale has also raised money for cancer research through The V Foundation, which is named after Valvano.