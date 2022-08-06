Canberra Raiders NRL coach Ricky Stuart launches epic spray at Penrith Panthers player Jaeman Salmon

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has launched a devastating spray at Panthers five-eighth Jaeman Salmon after he kicked Tom Starling in the groin during Canberra’s 26-6 defeat on Saturday night.

In one of the most extraordinary press conferences in recent history, Stuart labeled the Panther a “weak gutted dog,” which received a scathing condemnation from NRL legends that turned commentators Phil Gould, Brad Fittler, Cooper Cronk and Corey Parker.

The kick in question happened in the 60th minute of the game, with Salmon’s foot making contact with Starling’s groin as the first tried to get up after being tackled.

An enraged Stuart, who was no doubt also emotional over the side’s disappointing loss that might see them out of the final, couldn’t contain his anger after the hateful match.

Jaeman Salmon's boot makes contact with Raiders hooker Tom Starling's groin as Salmon tries to get up from a tackle

“Where Salmon kicked Tommy (Starling), it’s not on. I had a past with that child (Salmon). I know that boy very well,” Stuart said at the post-match press conference.

"As a kid he was a weak gutted dog and he hasn't changed now. He's a weak gutted dog person now.'

Stuart has declined to apologize for the comment, and reports have since appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald that Salmon would seek legal advice across the board.

The amazing spray shocked Gould, who admitted he “can’t think of anything that would make me say such a thing.”

“Of course, on reflection, Ricky saying that he’s not apologizing and sticking with what he said is quite extraordinary because I’ve never heard a coach say anything like that at a press conference,” he said.

Regardless of whether the kick was intentional or not – although all four commentators believed it was not – Stuart’s comments were widely condemned.

The incident is just another chapter in the heated rivalry that has been simmering between the two clubs since Penrith star Jarome slammed Luai Raiders high up in a 2019 melee.

