Canberra population up 23 per cent in a decade as Sydney, Melbourne suburbs see population explosion

A large city with no beach and a cold climate has seen Australia’s largest population increase in the last decade.

Canberra’s residential population rose 23.3 percent on a net basis in the decade to June 30 this year, new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed.

The nation’s capital is now home to 453,558 residents, with census data from last August to calculate the number of people living there.

The surprising figure comes as the suburbs of Sydney and Melbourne have seen their populations multiply nearly 15 times over the past decade, with Australia’s largest cities gobbling up the vast majority of new migrants.

But with many people in these overcrowded cities also moving to Queensland and regional areas every year, the overall increase in population growth has been muted compared to Canberra.

Canberra’s residential population rose 23.3 percent in the decade to June 30 this year, new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed (pictured are climate change activists outside Parliament House)

Populations are proliferating in suburbs of Melbourne and Sydney MICLEHAM-YUROKE, northwest Melbourne: Up to 1,402.9 percent SCHOFIELDS EAST, western Sydney: up 963.2 percent NORTH KELLYVILLE, North West Sydney: 878.5% higher DENHAM HOF-BARDIA, outer southwest of Sydney: up 805.4 percent JORDAN SPRINGS-LLANDILO, Outer Western Sydney: up 714.6 percent Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics data based on SA2 suburban grouping

A $300 billion increase in government spending during the pandemic increased the demand for civil servants, with 85,573 people moving to the city between 2011 and last year.

Brisbane and Perth were both next, with a population increase of 19.6 percent, bringing the number of people living in those cities to 2,568,927 and 2,192,229 respectively.

Melbourne’s population climbed 19.4 percent when 806,791 people moved in, increasing the population to 4,976,157.

The city that was locked in for 263 days in 2020 and 2021, if the trend continues, would eventually overtake Sydney to become Australia’s most populous city and regain a title it lost in 1901 during the Federation’s inception. .

The population of the Victorian capital was only marginally below Sydney’s number of 5,259,764, with 650,815 moving there – or more than the combined population of Canberra and Darwin.

Sydney’s population increase of 14.1 percent was lower than Darwin’s 15.3 percent increase, but higher than Adelaide’s 10.9 percent increase.

Nevertheless, in the decade to June 2021, 1,457,606 moved to Sydney and Melbourne, with Australia’s two most populous cities accounting for 57.9 percent of the 2,516,103 who moved to a capital during that time.

Before the pandemic, Australia had the highest population growth rate in the developed world and in 2019-20 it had an annual net overseas migration level of 194,000.

Unsurprisingly, the suburbs of Sydney and Melbourne saw Australia’s largest population growth, with the number of residents in new residential areas increasing, in some cases 15-fold in a decade. In the Mickleham and Yuroke areas of Melbourne’s northwest, the population increased by 1,402.9 percent to 23,731.

Unsurprisingly, the suburbs of Sydney and Melbourne have seen the greatest population growth, with an increasing number of residents living in new residential areas.

In the Mickleham and Yuroke areas of northwestern Melbourne, their population increased by 1,402.9 percent to 23,731.

In the Schofields East area near Blacktown, in western Sydney, the population increased by 963.2 percent, or more than tenfold, to 25,314.

On the other side of Old Windsor Road, North Kellyville’s population increased 878.5% to 17,486.

In the far southwest of Sydney, the Denham Court-Bardia area, north of Campbelltown, saw the population increase tenfold, or by 805.4 percent, to 14,958.

In Penrith, the new suburbs of Jordan Springs and Llandilo, the population increased by 714.6 percent to 13,481.

Houses have sunk due to an insufficiently compacted landfill in this area.

Properties have suffered from sunken driveways, cracked masonry, walls and concrete slabs, and a sinkhole in the middle of the road that took months to repair.

North Kellyville’s population increased 878.5% to 17,486 (pictured are homes in Kellyville in March 2017)

In Penrith, the new suburbs of Jordan Springs and Llandilo, the population increased by 714.6 percent to 13,481. Inadequately compacted landfill in this area has caused homes to sink (pictured is a home in Jordan Springs East)