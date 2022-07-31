Canberra man charged over money laundering scheme as AFP seize luxury cars, houses and goods

Eight properties and four luxury vehicles have been seized by police as part of a $10 million arrest following a money laundering investigation.

Australian Federal Police searched two homes in Canberra and a storage facility on Thursday and seized more than $1.5 million in cash, documents and electronic devices.

Police allege that four cars worth more than $800,000, 28 bank accounts and about $600,000 worth of cryptocurrency are suspected of the proceeds of crime.

A 35-year-old man was charged with dealing in property that could reasonably be suspected of crime, and faces three years in prison

Police allege four cars worth more than $800,000, 28 bank accounts and about $600,000 in cryptocurrency are suspected of crime proceeds

A 35-year-old man has been charged with dealing in property reasonably suspected of having resulted from a crime and is facing a three-year prison term.

Police accuse the man of laundering cash and cryptocurrency from selling stolen identities and illegal goods, as well as money from fraudulent scams and illegal online gambling.

The man is out on bail and will appear in court later.

Operation Nairana began in late 2020 when the FBI and the US Internal Revenue Service notified authorities that an Australian-based individual was using cryptocurrency to launder money.

AFP Acting Commander Scott Raven labeled money laundering a threat to national security.

“Money laundering is also widely used to fund further criminal activity that affects the security of our community,” he said.

Eight properties and four luxury vehicles have been seized by police as part of a $10 million arrest following a money laundering investigation

Operation Nairana began in late 2020 when the FBI and the US Internal Revenue Service notified authorities that an Australian resident was using cryptocurrency to launder money (photo, designer bags found during the real estate raid)

Police accuse the man of laundering cash and cryptocurrency by selling stolen identities and illegal goods, as well as money from fraudulent scams and illegal online gambling (photo, luxury watch seized)

“The AFP has the unique ability to disrupt groups suspected of criminal activity where it hurts them the most; confiscate their profits and prevent them from using those funds in future ventures.

“This case demonstrates that the AFP will be relentless in prosecuting those allegedly involved in global money laundering activities to ensure that those suspected of trafficking the proceeds of crime cannot reap the benefits of their illegal activities.” acquired wealth.’

FBI Legal Attaché Nitiana Mann said the FBI said the organization would continue to work with international partners to fight money laundering.

“It is through our collaboration with law enforcement and intelligence partners that these kinds of results continue to exemplify our commitment to protecting the integrity of our financial systems,” he said.

AFP Acting Commander Scott Raven Deems Money Laundering a Threat to National Security