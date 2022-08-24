Canberra is the Australian city where female workers are making the most money

<!–

If you are a woman and want to increase your salary package, consider moving to Canberra.

Women living in the ACT are the highest paid in the nation, with an average full-time salary of $96,829.

That’s 15.7 percent more than the national female average of $83,668 and just a line below the average, full-time male salary of $97,391.

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on gender indicators shows that women who want to earn more are more likely to become federal officials.

The ACT is the only state or territory where women earn more than $1,800 per week pre-tax, with the ABS traditionally classifying full-time work as 35 hours or more per week.

Tasmania is the least wage-friendly for women, with the island nation paying an average full-time salary of just $77,516 in May.

Men in Tasmania who worked longer hours typically earned $83,840 – a level below the national average for women.

Western Australia and New South Wales were the only states where women earned more than the female full-time average of $83,668, earning $84,828 and $85,894 respectively.

Victoria was fifth on the list with an average female salary of $82,628 behind the Northern Territory at $82,820.

Despite being the first state to grant women the right to vote in 1894, South Australia ranked sixth in the female wage stakes, with an average full-time salary of $80,205.

Queensland was the worst of all mainland states, paying women mostly $79,716 in a state led by Annastacia Palaszczuk, the only female prime minister to win three elections.

Female brain surgeons are Australia’s highest paid women, with a median taxable income of $326,345 in 2019-20.

But this was well below the average male neurosurgeon salary of $599,608, meaning Australia’s highest-paid women needed an 83.7 percent pay increase to be equal.

The gap was even wider for eye surgeons, with men getting an average of $624,503 — more than double the female salary of $285,654.

