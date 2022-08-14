Canberra airport shooting: Police arrest alleged gunman in terminal

<!–

Hundreds of terrified passengers have been evacuated from Canberra airport after a gunman allegedly opened fire in the terminal.

Initial reports indicate that shots were heard from the lower hall around 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon, with witnesses hearing between eight and ten shots.

More than a dozen police vehicles are stationed outside the airport with armed Australian Federal Police officers standing guard outside.

ACT Police confirmed that one person had been arrested and that a gun was found.

Images on Facebook show a man being stopped by the police at the airport

“CCTV has been investigated and it is currently believed that the person in custody is the only person responsible for this incident,” the police said in a statement.

Canberra Airport terminal has been evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is under control.

ACT Policing requires members of the public not to come to the airport at this time.

“No injuries have been reported.

“ACT Policing has taken over the incident and a further update will be provided later today.”

A video taken from the terminal showed a man being pinned down by a police officer with what appeared to be a gun nearby.

Images posted to social media show bullet holes in the hall windows (pictured) with reports suggesting the alleged gunman fired multiple shots at the glass

More than a dozen police vehicles are stationed outside the airport and AFP agents are guarding the building’s exterior

The video showed another police officer rushing to the crime scene before the man was handcuffed and led away.

Flights to and from Canberra have been temporarily suspended and passengers aboard planes have been asked to wait on the tarmac.

Images posted to social media show bullet holes in the hall windows with reports suggesting the alleged gunman fired multiple shots at the glass.

Journalist Louise Milligan tweeted that she was in the Qantas Lounge when she and her fellow passengers were asked to evacuate.

“Okay, apparently gunshots. We are all out now and the police are questioning people about what they have seen and heard,” she said.

“They’re checking in the terminal to make sure it’s okay.”

Hundreds have been evacuated from Canberra airport and asked to stand outside the building while AFP agents ensure the building is safe

A police spokeswoman confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that there had been an incident at the airport (pictured, a plane lands in Canberra)

Police saw witness statements take as hundreds of people stood outside the airport after the terminal was declared a crime scene and cordoned off.

ABC journalist Dan Bourchier said passengers waited on the runway while AFP agents conduct a “security search” of the airport.

He said his pilot told ground travelers police treated the area as a crime scene and people were denied entry.

Other confused passengers took to social media after the initial reports of an alleged gunman.

‘Stuck in a plane on the tarmac when there’s apparently a gunman at Canberra airport…what the hell is going on???’ a man tweeted.

Police said they are aiming to resume flights as soon as possible and believe services will be operational by Sunday afternoon.

More to come.