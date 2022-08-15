Canberra Airport shooting: Ali Rachid Ammoun asks for ABC to be removed from court

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man accused of firing five shots at Canberra airport, triggering mass evacuations, has not barred ABC personnel from his first court hearing.

Ali Rachid Ammoun, 63, of NSW, donned a Hawaiian shirt as he stood before the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.

Ammoun was charged with firing a firearm at a building, unlawfully possessing a firearm and setting off a firearm near a person who raised the alarm after being arrested for allegedly shooting at the windows on Sunday afternoon.

Ammoun’s legal aid attorney Tamzin Lee wanted to ban the ABC from reporting on the case, but the prosecutor and judge opposed the request.

“I am convinced that this is a public court and that the ABC has the right to report on such matters … unless there is good reason to discontinue the proceedings,” Magistrate Robert Cook told the court.

Ali Rachid Ammoun, 63, has been charged after five shots were fired at Canberra airport on Sunday. The airport was evacuated

Ammoun has not filed for bail and has been remanded in custody after spending a night behind bars.

He did not plead for any of the charges and Magistrate Cook ordered that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Police allege Ammoun arrived at the airport around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday and sat on seats at check-in counters before firing five bullets at windows.

No one was injured in the incident, but the airport was evacuated and remained closed for about three hours.

Footage posted to Facebook shows a man being detained by police at the airport after the alleged shooting

Images posted to social media show bullet holes in the hall windows (pictured) with reports suggesting the alleged gunman fired multiple shots at the glass

Ammoun had not undergone any security checks and police allege that he acted alone.

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday, Detective Superintendent Dave Craft said police had “no idea” of the man’s motivation behind the alleged attack.

He said Ammoun had not targeted passengers or staff and had not gone through flight screening procedures.

“I just need to reassure people that the airport is safe, that ACT Policing has responded and that there is no ongoing threat to the community or to passengers arriving and departing,” he said.

Detective Craft said the man spent about five minutes in the departure lounge on floor two before allegedly firing the bullets into the airport windows.

The shooting caused a travel chaos with some passengers stranded on their plane while the alleged gunman was arrested.

The 63-year-old will face court again on September 5.