Canadiens sign defenseman Logan Mailloux to his first NHL deal in spite of prior 2020 conviction

On Wednesday, the Canadiens signed 19-year-old defensive prospect Logan Mailloux to his first-ever NHL contract — a three-year deal with an average annual value of $805,000.

The Montreal Canadiens were criticized for drafting Mailloux in the first round after they learned he had been convicted of a sexual offense while playing in Sweden.

In 2020, the then 17-year-old Mailloux was investigated for taking photos of a woman performing a sexual act, which were then distributed to his teammates. Those photos were not taken with the woman’s permission and he was fined for defamation and photographic activity that constituted an invasion of privacy.

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defender Logan Mailloux to his first NHL contract

A legal adviser to the Swedish police told the Athletic that “a short sentence with a fine has the same legal effect as a conviction, namely a conviction by a court” in Sweden.

“This is a decision that we have thought carefully about,” chief executive Kent Hughes said in a statement.

“Having Logan around for much of the summer with members of our team and hockey staff helped us gain a greater appreciation for Logan Mailloux, the person.

“He has the opportunity to make positive change and we will work to support him in every effort to achieve that goal. Logan recognizes the impact of his gesture and of course the process continues.’

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes says Mailloux has ‘the ability to drive positive change’

After news of the conviction was made public via a report by the Daily Faceoff, Mailloux dropped the draft boards of a number of teams – some putting him on their ‘no draft’ lists, despite his talent. He was ranked as the 23rd best North American skater in his draft class.

The family of the woman involved – who was not identified – met the hockey director of the team Mailloux played for at the time: SK Lejon. Mailloux continued to play for the team despite the penalty – a move that was questioned by the local press at the time.

“What happened has touched me a lot more than he thinks,” the woman told the researchers.

Mailloux says he has remorse and regrets for his actions in July in an interview with the media.

“At her and the court’s request, I haven’t spoken to her for the past two years. But I hope she understands that this is something I live with. I think about it every day.

“It’s definitely something I’ll carry with me and she’ll carry with her for the rest of her life, so I just hope she understands and knows how sincere I am about everything and how much I care about her.” this whole situation.’

Mailloux was fined for taking explicit photos without permission and defamation in 2020

Before the day of the NHL Draft, and in recognition of his mistake, Mailloux asked teams not to draft him in 2021.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be called up to the NHL,” Mailloux said in a statement posted on social media.

“The NHL draw should be one of the most exciting milestone moments in a player’s career, and given the circumstances, I don’t feel like I showed strong enough maturity or character to earn that privilege in the 2021 draw .

“I know it will take time for society to rebuild the confidence I have lost, so I think it’s best that I renounce the 2021 NHL draw and ask that no one tells me this coming weekend selects.’

Despite his statement, the Canadiens still chose to select Mailloux in the first round of the draft as 31st overall. That choice was mocked by hockey fans everywhere — including lifelong Montreal fan and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said he was “deeply disappointed” by the team’s position.

Despite taking himself out of consideration, Montreal chose Mailloux in the 1st round

The Canadiens have released a statement detailing their reasoning behind the choice. “Logan understands the impact of his actions. His recent public statement is a heartfelt acknowledgment of his bad behavior and the first step on his personal journey

“We are committed to guiding Logan on his journey by giving him the tools to mature and the necessary support to guide him in his development. We are also committed to making our players aware of the impact of their actions on the lives of others.”

Former Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin said the team would “work closely with him, give him the support he needs.”

“We need to work with him and we’ve talked to him and he’s very aware of that and very sorry. So that’s a big step.’

Marc Bergevin – GM of Montreal at the time – said the team ‘should work with’ Mailloux

It is important to note that during the 2010 season, Bergevin served as the Chicago Blackhawks’ Director of Players’ Personnel. An investigation found that Chicago knowingly covered up multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct by trainer Brad Aldrich against two members of the team in pursuit of that season’s Stanley Cup.

Mailloux played with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season. The OHL suspended him because of the incident in Sweden and he was not allowed to play until January 1 of this year.

He played 12 games with the Knights and provided three goals and six assists for nine points and 13 penalty minutes.