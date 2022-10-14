Canadiens return Logan Mailloux to OHL’s London Knights

The Montreal Canadians have loaned defender Logan Mailloux to the London Knights of OHL.

Mailloux, 19, signed an entry-level contract with the Canadiens earlier this month but was limited in training camp by a shoulder injury.

The Canadiens controversially selected Mailloux in the first round, 31st overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft. The selection came after Mailloux publicly stated that he did not deserve to be called up over a sexual misconduct incident in which he was involved during the playing in Sweden in 2020.

Mailloux was charged with defamation and abusive photography under Swedish law after he distributed a photo of a woman performing sexual acts without her consent. He was fined approximately $1,650.

The OHL suspended Mailloux for four months and he appeared in 12 games with the Knights last season. The Belle River, Ontario native has taken therapy to better understand the consequences of his actions.

Support for survivors

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault and needs help, those in Canada can find province-specific centers, crisis lines, and services here. A list of sources and references can be found for readers in America here.