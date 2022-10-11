WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Canadiens recall Arber Xhekaj, place Paul Byron on long-term injured reserve

Sports
By Merry

The Montreal Canadians have recalled defender Arber Xhekaj of the AHL’s Laval Rockets ahead of their regular season opener.

Xhekaj was informed by head coach Martin St. Louis that he had made the roster but had to be sent to the AHL to ensure the team would meet the salary cap before Monday’s deadline. The 21-year-old impressed the team during training camp, joining a young blue line with Jordan Harris and Kaiden Guhle.

The Canadians moved forward Paul Byron long-term injured reserve to make room to bring Xhekaj back. The 33-year-old struggled with a persistent hip injury that limited him to 27 games last season.

More from Sportsnet

Slafkovsky, Guhle, Xhekaj make selection of Canadiens to open season

1665503218 603 Canadiens recall Arber Xhekaj place Paul Byron on long term injured

How Canadiens’ Full Summer of Work Helped Gallagher Prepare to Prove Doubters Wrong

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat (2, 1fr); spacing: 20px; }

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper a { pointer-events: none; cursor: default; text decoration: none; the color black; }

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More