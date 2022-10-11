Canadiens recall Arber Xhekaj, place Paul Byron on long-term injured reserve

The Montreal Canadians have recalled defender Arber Xhekaj of the AHL’s Laval Rockets ahead of their regular season opener.

Xhekaj was informed by head coach Martin St. Louis that he had made the roster but had to be sent to the AHL to ensure the team would meet the salary cap before Monday’s deadline. The 21-year-old impressed the team during training camp, joining a young blue line with Jordan Harris and Kaiden Guhle.

The Canadians moved forward Paul Byron long-term injured reserve to make room to bring Xhekaj back. The 33-year-old struggled with a persistent hip injury that limited him to 27 games last season.

