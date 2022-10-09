Canadiens left with plenty of lineup questions after winless pre-season

The evaluation for Martin St. Louis and his staff continued on Saturday in Bouctouche, NB, where the Montreal Canadiens played their eighth and final game of the preseason and lost 3-2 to the Ottawa Senators in overtime.

How complete it is now for the coach and his assistants, however, is doubtful. Not being able to freeze a lineup completely similar to the one he will start the regular season with next Wednesday made it a real challenge to really get to grips with what will actually be a challenge for his team.

It feels like St. Louis has more questions than answers right now, which would be far more important if the Canadiens were expected to be more than a bottom team this season.

But we digress.

How much could St. Louis really tell about Juraj Slafkovsky — the first overall pick in the 2022 draft — without ever seeing him in a four-row game of full-time NHL players rolling? What conclusions can he draw about the chemistry between linemen when so little of it could be established during a camp in which protagonists were injured and too many of the 75 invited were forced to stay longer to fulfill the absurdly long exhibition schedule?

“I would have loved to have everyone available for these last two games,” St. Louis told reporters after Saturday’s game. “But you can only control what you control, and that’s what we had to do.”

St. Louis certainly has a good sense of things, but he will have to collect all the missing information during games that really matter.

We don’t take too many of these, nor do we think the 0-6-2 results necessarily predict anything – other than the Canadiens are clearly a work in progress.

They are firmly anchored in a renovation. Or, to be more precise, they are building.

At least some of the pieces have emerged as fundamental over the past three weeks.

Take Kaiden Guhle, for example. He is a 20-year-old defender poised to embark on what appears to be a promising NHL career. He was expected to earn a spot outside the camp, and he delivered all the way from Day 1, with his third pre-season goal coming in Saturday’s game.

Guhle played sharp on the ice, played smart and physically, and he showed how far his attacking game has come over the past year. The 16th overall pick in 2020 also made it clear that not only is he ready to play in Montreal, but he is also ready for big minutes on the team’s blue line.

Kirby Dach, who is only 21, is entering his fourth season in the NHL and looks like a player worthy of the first and third round roster sent to the Chicago Blackhawks to acquire him last summer.

He’s a big center who skates exceptionally well and plays a mature game at both ends of the rink, and he can build on a good start in Montreal to show he’s ready to deliver on the promise that would get him third place. in the general classification in 2019.

And then there’s Slafkovsky, who gradually leveled up as the camp progressed, playing what St. Louis thought were his best games as the team finished their pre-season preparations in Newfoundland and New Brunswick.

Not too many people would have seen Arber Xhekaj as a fundamental part of Montreal’s future core when he arrived at training camp last year as an uneducated defender. But the 21-year-old made a name for himself this fall by playing a rough, in-your-face game that drew the ire of all his opponents.

That Xhekaj, who was a star last year with the OHL champion Hamilton Bulldogs, is an excellent skater; that he’s composed, a capable puck mover, and far more of an offensive threat than most would have assumed if the Canadiens saw him as a big part of their future.

The six-foot-four, 238-pounder, who was challenged all preseason and showed no hesitation in defending his teammates, could also be a big part of the team. Barring a few trades or waiver claims, it is unimaginable that he will be anywhere other than on the Canadiens blue line this season.

If we could say the same about Jordan Harris or Justin Barron, who have a promising future but don’t seem quite ready for full-time action in the NHL to start the season. The Canadiens probably wouldn’t have claimed Jonathan Kovacevic of the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday if they had.

The six-foot-tall Kovacevic comes with just four games of NHL experience, but has plenty of professional experience at AHL level to his credit. He is a 25-year-old defender, signed for three years and can at least play a role until Harris and/or Barron show that they are more willing to play regularly at this level.

This camp gave goalkeeper Cayden Primeau a golden opportunity to show he can do the same after writing impressive playoffs with the AHL’s Laval Rocket last spring.

But it would be impossible to suggest that he took advantage of it, leaving Samuel Montembeault unchallenged in the race to back Jake Allen this season.

Allen, who signed a two-year contract extension last week, was a veteran who showed himself well. Brendan Gallaher was another.

Nick Suzuki played brilliantly in his only exhibition game earlier this week but missed the first two-thirds of the camp with a lower body injury and the remainder with an upper body injury that the Canadiens say won’t jeopardize his starting ability in the regular. season on time.

He will have to catch up, and so will Christian Dvorak, Mike Hoffman and Joel Armia, who are all currently treating upper body injuries.

The Canadiens will have to hope Mike Matheson won’t, despite missing the last two games for ‘precautionary reasons’. If the preseason was any indication of anything, it was that this team will rely heavily on the 28-year-old who came over in the trade that sent Jeff Petry to the Pittsburgh Penguins over the summer.

That Matheson played more than 25 minutes in one exhibition game, and skated regularly on both special teams through all of his others, tells you just how big a role he’ll play, especially with veteran Joel Edmundson out indefinitely with a back injury.

We know that Suzuki and Cole Caufield, who scored a great goal and led the Canadiens by four in pre-season, will play big.

But everything else is up in the air — from who will complete a line with those two to who will complete the team’s top six forward to what the defense combinations will look like on any given night.

Again, that’s not the biggest deal for a Canadiens team that doesn’t expect to compete for anything but a lottery this year.

But these three weeks could have been used a little more to build chemistry — and an identity — and they could have led St. Louis to learn a lot more about the collective than he probably did.