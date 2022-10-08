Canadiens claim Johnathan Kovacevic from waivers

The Montreal Canadians have provided extra help on the blue line. The Habs claimed defender Johnathan Kovacevic of the waiver wire of the Winnipeg Jets.

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

Kovacevic was on his way to the AHL affiliate Manitoba Moose after being taken out of the Jets camp along with rookie Brad Lambert on Friday.

The 25-year-old played in the AHL for most of last season, with the Moose scoring 11 goals and 19 assists in 62 games. With the Jets, Kovacevic played four games, took two penalty minutes and had a plus-1 difference.