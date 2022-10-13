Canadiens’ Carey Price gets massive ovation ahead of home opener vs. Maple Leafs

Carey Price received a rousing standing ovation from Montreal Canadiens fans as they introduced players to their home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night.

Price, the franchise’s all-time leader in wins, is on the long-term injury reserve with a knee injury and many are wondering if they’ll ever see number 31 between the legs again.

Price spoke to the athletic about his desire to play and get back on the ice again, but now understands that there are certain risks associated with that idea.

“I go to the training camp, right at the beginning of the training camp, and I see all the kids, they are getting ready. It’s like a part of me still… I still want to win, you know? So there’s a bit of unfinished business there,” he said the athletic.

“But I’m also looking at it, what kind of damage would I do to my knee if I didn’t do the surgery and I tried to play again? I’ve been told I could do some pretty serious damage to my knee if I did.” And I’m not really looking for a knee replacement in five years.”

The native of Anahim Lake, BC, has played 712 games in his career, averaging 2.51 goals against an average of 0.917. Price took home the Vezina Trophy in 2015 as the league’s top goalkeeper and has four years left on his $10.5 million-a-year contract. Price has a 27-17-5 record against the rival Maple Leafs.

