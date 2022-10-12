Canadiens begin season focused on taking meaningful steps in developing young roster

MONTREAL— Buckle up. This will be a season unlike any other in Montreal Canadiens history, with the team openly rebuilding for the first time in its 113-year history.

With no real expectation to compete for a playoff spot, the focus will be firmly on player development, and Wednesday’s opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Center will present the first overall pick in the 2022 Draft Juraj Safkovsky, 2020 first-rounder Kaiden Guhle and undrafted 21-year-old Arber Xhekaj have the chance to take their first meaningful steps on that long, twisty road.

Several others with limited experience at this level, such as Justin Barron, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen, will have the opportunity to do the same as the schedule progresses.

They will be part of a Canadiens team in hopes of establishing an identity coach that Martin St. Louis described in detail when he sat down with Sportsnet on Tuesday for an interview:

“I want us to be a team that’s hard to play against on both sides of the puck, and not because we work hard, but because we work smart and we’re together,” St. Louis began. “I want to defend as soon as we lose the puck and I want to play offensive as soon as we win the puck. I don’t want to start defending when we’re in our zone and I don’t want to start attacking when we’re in their zone. team that is connected and balanced.”

Enriching the team’s new culture — one that entices players from around the hockey world to want to play for the Canadiens — is also a big goal, according to general manager Kent Hughes.

“We want to see growth in that. We want to see a growth in culture,” he said. “We’ve heard a lot about people not wanting to be in Montreal — taxes, the weather and this — but I’ve always believed that when I put my agent cap back on, I didn’t find many hockey players who were in bad hockey environments who loved it.” It didn’t matter how hot it was, whether they went to the ocean after training or golf or played in the coldest environment, boys are happy when hockey works…

“We understand we’re probably not the favorites to challenge for the Stanley Cup, and when you’re in an environment like that you have to find a way for players to push to get better and push as a group. So if we do that and seeing that kind of progress, that’s a success for us.”

It will take the Canadiens a long time to get there, especially with eight new players in the fold and some of the older ones sidelined indefinitely.

The leadership of this group has changed dramatically, with franchise goalkeeper Carey Price and former deputy captain Paul Byron placed in the long-term injury reserve facing the very real possibility of never playing in the NHL again and with 23-year-old Nick Suzuki entering his first season as captain.

He gets help from 10-year veteran Brendan Gallagher, but will have to wait for newly minted deputy captain Joel Edmundson.

The 6-foot-5, 221-pound defender missed the entire training camp with a back injury and is still facing uncertainty about when he will be able to make his season debut, although Hughes did say the medical staff is “highly encouraged” by his progress. and the fact that he has been skating alone for the past week.

Suzuki, who also missed most of training camp with lower and upper body injuries, knows it will be a process to figure out the best way to lead the captaincy and bring his team together.

For example, when asked earlier this week about his approach to helping a struggling teammate, he acknowledged that taking on such responsibilities will be one of many things that will be new to him.

“I’ve never really done that in the past,” said Suzuki, “but I know it’s going to be important to me to check in one-on-one with everyone and make sure guys are comfortable going to come to me if they need anything.”

Some of them certainly will, as the Canadiens are expected to lose far more games than they win, injuries will strike as they always do, and frustration will strike as it would be natural if the results aren’t positive.

Not that the players on this team necessarily think that’s how it will go.

“I like our group,” newcomer Kirby Dach said on Tuesday. “I think we have a lot of talent up front and a young and talented defense, and Jakey (Jake Allen) is firmly in the net there. I think we can surprise a lot of teams.”

To do this, Dach will have to look more like the player who showed enough promise to be picked third overall in 2017, and less like the player who struggled for his first three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks before moving to Montreal for the first time. exchanged. – and third round choices.

A return to form for Sean Monahan, who was signed last summer – along with a future first-round roster – from the Calgary Flames after two seasons of injury, would also help.

Being pain free after hip surgery in back-to-back off seasons is a blessing he doesn’t take for granted.

“I came back after four months with the first surgery and was going to be out six to eight. Then I tore the labrum of my other hip three games last season and kept playing,” Monahan explained to Sportsnet on Tuesday. “Later I suffered three broken ribs. They were sticking out of my back and it was brutal. There were days when I didn’t even know what I was practicing because I couldn’t even tie my own skates.”

But those skates have been laced tightly and moving quite efficiently since Monahan landed in Montreal, boding well for his attempt to recover from an eight-goal, 23-point output with the Flames last season.

Gallagher, who has also dabbled in hip issues — including several others he’s described for us — is feeling the best he’s had in a few years and is ready to write a redemption story.

Whether Christian Dvorak, Mike Hoffman, Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin can do the same is questionable.

Dvorak will play a key role in isolating 21-year-old Dach, and he will have to look much more like the player who proved extremely reliable in Arizona than in his first season following his move to Montreal last year.

Hoffman, who scored between 22 and 36 goals in six of his eight NHL seasons before scoring just 15 goals in his first year of a $13.5 million three-year pact with the Canadiens, is starting on a par with Monahan and Dach and is given a chance to play an integral role in the power play. He has to make it right.

Armia, who is in year 2 of a $13.6 million four-year deal, struggled tremendously last season and will start this one by tending to an upper-body injury, which is problematic.

And Drouin, who got off to a good start to his latest campaign before suffering a season-ending wrist injury, is in the final year of his contract and is starting off in the press box like a healthy scratch.

Even if all four players, along with Gallagher, Monahan and Dach, find their scoring touches – and Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson form an explosive front line – the effect on the team’s status could be minimal.

Pushing aside veterans David Savard and Chris Wideman, the Canadiens rely on their blue line for Game 1 of their season on 14 games of NHL experience. Youngsters Guhle, Xhekaj, Jordan Harris and Johnathan Kovacevic will immediately take on Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and one of the league’s most powerful fouls, and the task won’t get much easier for them as the season progresses.

Edmundson and Mike Matheson, who came to the Canadiens in the trade Jeff Petry sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins last summer, would be a safety valve if they were playing.

Instead, Hughes said Matheson spent Wednesday morning getting an MRI for a lower-body injury that currently has him listed as day-to-day.

Even if Matheson’s results (expected in the next 48 hours) show that his absence will be short-lived, starting behind the eight-ball and playing catch-up is a rough jump out of the gate. That it’s a lower body injury he’s dealing with is anything but ideal for a player who counts on his skates as his best asset and who is expected to play more than 25 minutes a night after never averaging more than 22:19 in one of his previous six NHL seasons.

“We’re not talking months and months here,” Hughes said of Matheson’s possible absence. “If we learn differently, that would be a concern.”

He said Corey Schueneman, who earned his first 24 NHL experiences last season, is a reliable depth option. Without naming him, he hinted that Otto Leskinen might be another.

But neither can diminish the inexperience the Canadiens face on their blue line and it will be quite some time before Hughes can meet this need – this is the start of a new season and trades rarely close before the end of November .

It will be a test by fire for the children of defense.

It will therefore not be easy for Allen and reserve goalkeeper Sam Montembeault.

And then there’s Slafkovsky, who went goalless during the preseason, seemed out of his element at times and is under immense pressure to deliver on his promise immediately.

Its development is of the utmost importance, and Hughes, St. Louis and the rest of the Canadiens staff will closely monitor – and manage – it.

At least the GM likes what he’s seen of the 6-foot-4, 238-pound winger so far.

“I don’t want to say an evolution, because it’s not that long ago, but we’ve seen the beginning of a process of adapting from hockey in Europe to hockey in North America, where he plays a little more up north. south, a little more physical,” he said, “and we like that.”

“We think he can go that way, and that’s great. If he does that and continues to make progress, he could be here all season,” added Hughes. “And if at any point we feel like that’s no longer the case or we can’t give him enough ice age and he needs to be somewhere else, then at that point we’ll make that decision and we’ll send him to Laval.

“But I love giving young guys a chance to show, ‘Hey, I’m going to get better by the day and I’m going to push myself and I’m dealing with that pressure in a controlled environment.’ He will have to do that, they should all do that.”

Because that’s what this season is really about for the Canadiens.

It’s never been exclusive about that before in their history, but it’s a new era for the organization.