Canadian women defeat Morocco in international soccer friendly in Spain

JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite the absence of captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canadian coach Bev Priestman took two victories and some young players raised their hands in October’s international FIFA showcase.

Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others on Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women’s football friendly after beating Argentina 2-0 on Friday.

“It gets more and more exciting as a coach when you look at your bench – whoever starts, whoever finishes, you know the whole team is contributing to the win,” said Canadian coach Bev Priestman.

Jessie Fleming, Janine Beckie and Clarissa Larisey scored the other Canadian goals at Estadio Municipal de Chapin. Veteran Sophie Schmidt, who earned her 216th cap, provided an offensive spark from the bench.

Viens, 25, scored her third goal in her 12th appearance in Canada and was a threat throughout the game.

“She looks like she’s having a good time instead of having the weight of the world on her shoulders. I just asked her to relax and do exactly what she does in (her) club. And she has.” probably did. I’m really happy for her,” Priestman said of Viens, who plays for Swedish Kristianstads DFF.

The speedy 23-year-old Laisey opened her senior scoring account in her third appearance.

And a couple of 19-year-olds excelled. Starting in the center back, Jade Rose looked calm and composed, while midfielder Simi Awujo impressed from the bench.

However, it took a while for it to get going.

Morocco, which ranks 76th in the world, proved to be a stubborn adversary to break down. The seventh-ranked Canadians had 73 percent of the ball in the first half, but only managed to get three shots on target, with Fleming scoring the go-ahead goal in the 24th minute.

“The first half I was very disappointed… Second half I liked the response,” Priestman said.

“There is never an easy international,” she added. “These teams are resilient and they will do anything to try and make your life difficult in these matches. At the end of the day 4-0 I will accept it in 90 minutes. I wish we could get that performance back in the first half.”

En route to their first-ever World Cup, the Atlas lionesses finished second to South Africa at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July.

Canada defeated number 31 Argentina on Friday in Spain’s Sanlucar de Barrameda, taking the lead on a 68th-minute Argentine own goal and 87th-minute strike by substitute Cloe Lacasse. Morocco lost 4-0 to No. 32 Poland in Sevilla, Spain last Thursday.

Priestman made six changes to her starting lineup, adding goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo, Desiree Scott, Jade Rose, Viens, Lacasse and Quinn, who bears one name. The starting 11 came into play with a combined 730 caps with 416 of those from Scott, Fleming and Kadeisha Buchanan.

Scott, who earned her 184th cap, took over as captain from Fleming.

In addition to Sinclair, Canada missed the injured Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gilles, Deanne Rose, Gabrielle Carle and Jayde Riviere. Allysha Chapman was injured in Argentina’s physical match.

Morocco was left in an effective defensive block, looking for a counter-attack. The Canadians had more possession, but struggled to build up the attack in a dull start to the game.

That changed in the 24th minute when a mediocre clearance from Moroccan goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi was intercepted by an opportunistic Viens, who found an onrushing Fleming in the penalty area. The Chelsea midfielder steamed past defender Nouhaila Benzina, beating Er-Rmichi for her 19th goal in 109 caps.

Viens doubled the lead in the 54th minute and climbed high to head the ball home for her third international goal. Play came from a corner of Canada that was initially cleared, but only to Schmidt, who sent a fine cross into the penalty area.

A minute later, Schmidt hit the crossbar with his own header from another corner. Er-Rmichi got a hand on a hard shot by Prince from the edge of the penalty area 80 minutes into the game.

Priestman sent Shelina Zadorsky, Nichelle Prince and Schmidt to start the second half. Quinn, who had seemingly preferred a single, was one of the players who was replaced.

Awujo, Laisey and Zoe Burns followed off the bench as the match progressed.

A long shot from Morocco, the only attempt on goal, gave D’Angelo a diving save in the 48th minute after a turnover from Schmidt.

Beckie made it 3-0 in the 84th on a fine feed from Schmidt. With no defender, Beckie had time to pick her spot and shoot the ball over the far post for her 36th goal in 98 appearances for Canada.

Laisey finished the score in the 90th minute, taking advantage of a fine pass from Viens. An onrushing Er-Rmichi initially blocked the ball, but the ball bounced back to Larisey, who prodded the ball home for her first Canadian goal.

With their fourth straight win, the Olympic champion Canadians improved to 10-2-3 this year with losses to the US, 1-0 in the CONCACAF W Championship final in July and Spain, 1-0 in the Arnold Clark Cup in February. .