Canadian veteran was offered EUTHANASIA when he called Veteran Affairs Canada hotline for help

Canada’s federal government has ordered a “full and thorough” investigation after a Veterans Affairs Canada employee encouraged a veteran to undergo assisted suicide when he called for help.

The Canadian Forces veteran was seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury when he was casually offered death care (MAiD) in July.

A VAC employee reportedly brought up MAiD unsolicited in conversation with the veteran, who was “deeply disturbed” by the suggestion.

Sources close to the military man told Worldwide news Canada that he and his family were “disgusted” by the conversation and felt “betrayed” by the agency.

He had reportedly been trying to recover from injuries sustained on the job, and MAiD’s unsolicited offer was detrimental to his progress.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Lawrence MacAulay has now instructed his deputy secretary to “make a full and thorough investigation into this matter.”

A spokesperson confirmed that all VAC frontline workers should receive “formal training, direction and advice” on how to address the issues surrounding MAiD.

The veteran, who has not been identified, claims the service agent they spoke to brought up the option repeatedly, even after asking them to stop.

He also said the service agent told him in the conversation that he helped another veteran access MAiD through VAC, including supporting that person’s children.

The service agent reportedly said “better than blowing his brain over the wall or driving his car into something,” when discussing the separate case.

The VAC says they don’t record phone calls to protect privacy, and have been unable to confirm the veteran’s allegations.

He says his concerns were only allayed after he filed multiple complaints about the service agent since July.

A spokesperson for Veterans Affairs Canada said: “When the Veteran customer called VAC to tell them what happened during the call, we took immediate action to address the situation and apologized to the customer.

On behalf of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, the State Secretary will oversee a thorough internal investigation into this matter and take the necessary administrative measures to ensure that this situation does not occur again.

“In addition, all VAC frontline employees will receive training as a reminder of expectations and the available programs and services offered by the department to support the health and well-being of veterans.”

Under Canadian law, MAiD can only be discussed between a primary care provider such as a physician or psychiatrist and their patient.

Debbie Lowther, executive director of VETS Canada, a charity that helps veterans in crisis, added that the option could have “very very damaging consequences.”