Canadian veteran was offered EUTHANASIA when he called Veteran Affairs Canada hotline for help

Canadian veteran suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injury was offered EUTHANASIA when he called Veteran Affairs Canada hotline for help – as Canadian government orders ‘full and thorough’ investigation into the case
- Canada’s federal government has now ordered an investigation into the circumstances
- The veteran claims he sought advice on how to treat his PTSD and other physical ailments
- An employee of Veterans Affairs Canada reportedly encouraged him to think about medical assistance when dying
- His family is reportedly disgusted by the exchange, leaving the veteran “deeply troubled.”
Canada’s federal government has ordered a “full and thorough” investigation after a Veterans Affairs Canada employee encouraged a veteran to undergo assisted suicide when he called for help.
The Canadian Forces veteran was seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury when he was casually offered death care (MAiD) in July.
A VAC employee reportedly brought up MAiD unsolicited in conversation with the veteran, who was “deeply disturbed” by the suggestion.
Sources close to the military man told Worldwide news Canada that he and his family were “disgusted” by the conversation and felt “betrayed” by the agency.
He had reportedly been trying to recover from injuries sustained on the job, and MAiD’s unsolicited offer was detrimental to his progress.
A Canadian Forces veteran who asked for help with his PTSD and other medical conditions was ‘deeply troubled’ when he was offered medical attention upon his death by a Veterans Affairs Canada employee (Stock image)
Canada’s federal government has now ordered a “full and thorough” investigation into the matter after it caused a stir. (Stock Image)
The veteran, who has not been identified, claims the service agent they spoke to brought up the option repeatedly, even after asking them to stop.
He also said the service agent told him in the conversation that he helped another veteran access MAiD through VAC, including supporting that person’s children.
The service agent reportedly said “better than blowing his brain over the wall or driving his car into something,” when discussing the separate case.
The Secretary of State for Veterans Affairs, Lawrence MacAulay, has now instructed his Deputy Minister to ‘conduct a full and thorough investigation into this matter’
The VAC says they don’t record phone calls to protect privacy, and have been unable to confirm the veteran’s allegations.
He says his concerns were only allayed after he filed multiple complaints about the service agent since July.
A spokesperson for Veterans Affairs Canada said: “When the Veteran customer called VAC to tell them what happened during the call, we took immediate action to address the situation and apologized to the customer.
A spokesperson confirmed that all VAC frontline workers should receive “formal training, direction and advice” on how to address the issues surrounding MAiD
On behalf of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, the State Secretary will oversee a thorough internal investigation into this matter and take the necessary administrative measures to ensure that this situation does not occur again.
“In addition, all VAC frontline employees will receive training as a reminder of expectations and the available programs and services offered by the department to support the health and well-being of veterans.”
Debbie Lowther, executive director of VETS Canada, a charity that helps veterans in crisis, added that the option could have “very very damaging consequences.”
Eligible adults in Canada can apply for MAiD as long as they have a ‘serious and irreversible medical condition’
Under Canadian law, MAiD can only be discussed between a primary care provider such as a physician or psychiatrist and their patient.
A person can only receive medical assistance when dying if he meets all of the following criteria:
· They are eligible — or would be eligible, but for an applicable minimum period of residence or waiting period — for health services funded by a government in Canada;
· They are at least 18 years old and capable of making decisions regarding their health;
· They have a serious and irreversible medical condition;
· They have made a voluntary request for medical assistance when dying, which was not made under any pressure from outside in particular; and
· They give informed consent to receive medical assistance when dying after being informed of the resources available to alleviate their suffering, including palliative care.
A person has a serious and irreversible medical condition only if they meet all of the following criteria:
They have a serious and incurable disease, illness or disability; (a mental illness does not fall under this category)
· They are in an advanced state of irreversible deterioration of their abilities; and
· That illness, illness, disability or state of deterioration causes them to suffer physical or psychological suffering which is unbearable to them and which cannot be alleviated under conditions they deem acceptable.
Source: Government of Canada