Canadian star Alphonso Davies back training with Bayern Munich after blow to head

MNCHEN — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who had to be helped off the field last weekend after a boot to the head, was back training with Bayern Munich on Friday.

While Friday was officially a day off from training, said Bayern Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry – all of whom missed Bayern’s 4-2 Champions League win over the Czech Republic’s Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday – and goalkeeper Johannes Schenk trained with head coach Julian Nagelsmann. , assistant coach Dino Toppmoller and head of fitness Holger Broich.

Davies was diagnosed with a “cranial bruise” when taking a boot to the face in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund last Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Edmonton was injured 45 minutes into Signal Iduna Park when he challenged Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham for the ball. Using his body to protect the ball from Davies, the English midfielder hit the ball into the air with his right foot, looking for a spin and knocked it away from the Bayern fullback.

Davies got his head to the ball first and Bellingham’s foot hit the Canadian’s face, not the ball. Davies then fell to the ground and grabbed his face.

He received treatment and looked unsteady when he was helped off the field on the eve of halftime. He saw no further action.

Dortmund rallied to tie the game 2-2 in the 74th and 95th minutes after Bayern prevented 2-0.

Bayern in third place, which has not given a timeline for Davies’ return, will receive Freiburg in second place at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

