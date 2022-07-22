Canadian singer Tate McRae seen in Sydney during first Australian tour

Canadian pop star Tate McRae landed in Down Under last week for the Australasian leg of her first-ever world tour.

The 19-year-old’s Aussie concerts reportedly sold out in just four minutes as thousands of fans rushed to buy tickets.

The You Broke Me First star was spotted at Sydney airport on Thursday dressed for comfort in a blue jumper and baggy jeans.

She was carrying a white Prada handbag and a black backpack.

Tate has performed to packed houses in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth this week, and will play her last Australian show in Adelaide on Friday before heading to Auckland.

Her breakthrough hit, You Broke Me First, was released in 2020 during the height of the Covid pandemic and its heartfelt lyrics resonated with millions of listeners.

Tate told The Daily Telegraph that she was still coming to terms with her newfound fame.

“This is my very first world tour and all my shows are sold out, which shocks me. It was a surreal experience,” she said.

She was a professional dancer before releasing her first single, One Day, in 2017.

Thanks to her smooth movements, in 2015 she became the first Canadian finalist of the American competitive dance series So You Think You Can Dance.

Tate revealed on Monday on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that she learned to dance like a pro from her mother, who taught her from an early age.

Tate confirmed she has a big year ahead of her and will soon be touring with compatriot Shawn Mendes.