Canadian police hunt for two suspects following deadly stabbings

Canadian police said Sunday they were on the hunt for two suspects who reportedly killed 10 people and injured at least 15 others in stabbings at 13 sites in the province of Saskatchewan.

Police officials named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects. Officials said the suspects were last seen in a black Nissan Rogue and last seen in the town of Regina, about 320 km (200 miles) south of the attacks.

Police have released photos and descriptions of the suspects, but no further information about them.

“It appears that some of the victims have been targeted, and some may have been random. It would be extremely difficult to find a motive at this point,” Rhonda Blackmore, commander of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, told reporters. a press conference.

There may be more injured people who were themselves transported to different hospitals, according to the police.

The attacks took place in 13 locations, including the James Smith Cree nation and the city of Weldon, police said.

The stabbings would certainly reverberate across Canada, which is unaccustomed to mass attacks violence more commonly seen across the southern border in the United States.

“There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence. All of Saskatchewan mourns the victims and their families,” Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe said on Twitter.

The stabbings were reported early in the morning and at 8.20 am local time, the police issued a province-wide alert for dangerous persons. By midday, similar warnings were also issued in Saskatchewan’s neighboring Alberta and Manitoba provinces.

A police warning issued shortly after noon said they may be in Regina, one of the province’s largest cities, where a large police presence had already been mobilized over a Canadian football game at Mosaic Stadium near the center of the city. city.

However, Blackmore said it was not known where the suspects would go or if they had switched vehicles.

“It is horrific what has happened in our county today,” said Blackmore, calling the attacks one of the largest, if not the largest in recent history in the county.

Police bulletins called on people to report suspicious people and take precautions, including shelter in place, while warning against picking up hitchhikers or approaching suspicious people.

“Do not leave a safe location. Be careful about allowing others into your home,” a consultancy said.

A spokesman for the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a statement that the department had requested additional staff to assist the victims.

(REUTERS)