Canadian police arrest remaining suspect in mass stabbings

Canadian police said Wednesday they had taken the second suspect into custody during the weekend stabbing that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous tribal reserve.

Myles Sanderson, 30, was arrested on the fourth day of an intense manhunt after authorities said he and his older brother were responsible for the stabbings. His brother, Damien, was found dead on Monday.

“There is no longer any risk to public safety related to this investigation,” said a warning from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Eighteen other people were injured in the rampage, which is one of the deadliest attacks in Canada’s modern history and has shaken a country largely unaccustomed to mass violence. Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were seemingly random.

