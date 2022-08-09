Canadian mother arrested for ‘faming the death of herself and her 7-year-old son and fleeing to the US’

<!–

A Canadian woman accused of faked the deaths of her and her son and moved to Oregon to escape a custody battle has been arrested.

Dawn Marie Walker faces federal charges of aggravated identity theft and possession of false identification documents following the brutal move.

The 48-year-old allegedly led police to believe she had been wiped out with her seven-year-old son while fishing on a riverbank near Saskatoon.

A passerby had spotted officers with a wallet, a broken fishing rod halfway in the water and a blanket left on the ground on July 23.

Her truck was also found nearby and a $10,000 reward was offered for information about their whereabouts.

But she was shocked when police realized she had allegedly used a friend’s identity to access her bank accounts and entered the US.

They tracked her blue Chevrolet Equinox to an Airbnb in Oregon City that was also booked under the friend’s name, an affidavit seen by Oregon Live say.

Walker was arrested Friday after the manhunt, but is said to have told police: “He doesn’t want to be with his father.”

Another said ‘park a car (black wig)’, ‘throw phone in water’, ‘demolish vehicle near bridge’ and ‘find nearest border’.

Police also found a cell phone, a large sum of Canadian currency, Visa cards, a Tangerine debit card in her friend’s name, an Indian and Northern Affairs Canada Certificate of Indian Status card and a Saskatchewan driver’s license.

Her son was taken in by law enforcement officers and his father was told he was still alive.

Walker was held in the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with aggravated identity theft and possession of false identity documents.

She appeared in federal court in Portland on Monday afternoon, where prosecutors claimed she should remain in custody pending her extradition.

Canadian authorities are also expected to push for parental kidnapping and public mischief by deceiving the police.

US Assistant US Attorney Scott Kerin told the court: “The elaborate plan she engaged in was designed for one purpose: to get around the law and not be found.

“This was not a spontaneous event. The defendant has put a lot of time and effort into planning her crime.’

She will appear in court again on Wednesday afternoon where she will plead for bail.